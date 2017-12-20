Photo Coverage: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Celebrates 300 Performances

With all that goes wrong, it seems they're doing at least one thing right! The Play That Goes Wrong currently holds the title of longest running play on Broadway. The company just celebrated their remarkable 300th performance and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the day. Check out the photos below!

Broadway has a brand new British import, and it's too late to send it back! Winner of the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong is a celebration of the best of live theater... and the worst. Welcome to opening night of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor.

This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a Broadway show- a ramshackle set, a leading lady with a concussion, and a corpse that can't play dead. It's a classic mystery... and it's a mystery how it ever got to Broadway!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong



The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong



The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong



THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG cake from Cakes By Dina



The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong



The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong with Dina Jawetz