Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Last night, The Public Theater's Annual Gala celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Elizabeth Swados' iconic musical RUNAWAYS at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park.
Below, check out photos from the special night, which featured eighteen students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida sharing their voices with the revival company. The musical, written in the 1970s, was inspired by the stories of a younger generation hoping to inspire change, a legacy which continues today.
Directed by Sam Pinkleton, RUNAWAYS features choreography by Ani Taj and creative advisement by Jeanine Tesori. There is a FREE encore public performance of RUNAWAYS tonight, June 12 in celebration of this milestone production that continues to be a definitive moment in Public Theater history.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Patrick Willingham, William H. Critzman
Patrick Willingham, Arielle Tepper Madover, Oskar Eustis
Oskar Eustis, Leonard Tow, Arielle Tepper Madover, Patrick Willingham
Patrick Willingham, Christina McInerney, Arielle Tepper Madover, Oskar Eustis
Leonard Tow, Susan Solomon, Peter J. Solomon, and guest
Carolee Carmello, Michael John LaChiusa
Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka
Connie Verducci, Arielle Tepper Madover
Rachel Sussman, Melody Herzfeld, Yael Silver
Melody Herzfeld
Michael Greif, Gerald McCullouch
Susan Edelstein, Wendi Rose, Marcia Dunn
The creative team of RUNAWAYS
Bethany Kay
Rosemarie Tichler, Mandy Patinkin, Kathryn Grody
Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS
Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS
