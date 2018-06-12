Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!

Last night, The Public Theater's Annual Gala celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Elizabeth Swados' iconic musical RUNAWAYS at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park.

Below, check out photos from the special night, which featured eighteen students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida sharing their voices with the revival company. The musical, written in the 1970s, was inspired by the stories of a younger generation hoping to inspire change, a legacy which continues today.

Directed by Sam Pinkleton, RUNAWAYS features choreography by Ani Taj and creative advisement by Jeanine Tesori. There is a FREE encore public performance of RUNAWAYS tonight, June 12 in celebration of this milestone production that continues to be a definitive moment in Public Theater history.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Laurie Eustis, Oskar Eustis



Laurie Eustis, Oskar Eustis



Patrick Willingham, William H. Critzman



Patrick Willingham, Arielle Tepper Madover, Oskar Eustis



Patrick Willingham, Arielle Tepper Madover, Oskar Eustis



Oskar Eustis, Leonard Tow, Arielle Tepper Madover, Patrick Willingham



Patrick Willingham, Christina McInerney, Arielle Tepper Madover, Oskar Eustis



Leonard Tow, Susan Solomon, Peter J. Solomon, and guest



Carolee Carmello, Michael John LaChiusa



Carolee Carmello, Michael John LaChiusa



Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka



Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka



Kenny Leon



Kenny Leon



Erin McKeown



Erin McKeown



Connie Verducci, Arielle Tepper Madover



Ethan Hawke, Ryan Hawke



Ethan Hawke, Ryan Hawke



Katie Finneran



Katie Finneran



Shaina Taub



Shaina Taub



Rachel Sussman, Melody Herzfeld, Yael Silver



Rachel Sussman, Melody Herzfeld, Yael Silver



Melody Herzfeld



Melody Herzfeld



Michael Greif, Gerald McCullouch



Michael Greif, Gerald McCullouch



Susan Edelstein, Wendi Rose, Marcia Dunn



Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy



Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy



Chukwudi Iwuji



Chukwudi Iwuji



Glenn Close



Glenn Close



Josh Charles



Josh Charles



Bill Irwin



Bill Irwin



Jesse Tyler Ferguson



Jesse Tyler Ferguson



The creative team of RUNAWAYS



Bethany Kay



Bethany Kay



Rosemarie Tichler, Mandy Patinkin, Kathryn Grody



Rosemarie Tichler, Mandy Patinkin, Kathryn Grody



Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS



Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS



Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School



Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School



Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS



Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS



Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS



Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS



Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS



Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS



Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS



Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS



Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS