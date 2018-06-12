Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!

Jun. 12, 2018  

Last night, The Public Theater's Annual Gala celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Elizabeth Swados' iconic musical RUNAWAYS at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park.

Below, check out photos from the special night, which featured eighteen students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida sharing their voices with the revival company. The musical, written in the 1970s, was inspired by the stories of a younger generation hoping to inspire change, a legacy which continues today.

Directed by Sam Pinkleton, RUNAWAYS features choreography by Ani Taj and creative advisement by Jeanine Tesori. There is a FREE encore public performance of RUNAWAYS tonight, June 12 in celebration of this milestone production that continues to be a definitive moment in Public Theater history.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Laurie Eustis, Oskar Eustis

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Laurie Eustis, Oskar Eustis

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Patrick Willingham, William H. Critzman

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Patrick Willingham, Arielle Tepper Madover, Oskar Eustis

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Patrick Willingham, Arielle Tepper Madover, Oskar Eustis

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Oskar Eustis, Leonard Tow, Arielle Tepper Madover, Patrick Willingham

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Patrick Willingham, Christina McInerney, Arielle Tepper Madover, Oskar Eustis

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Leonard Tow, Susan Solomon, Peter J. Solomon, and guest

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Carolee Carmello, Michael John LaChiusa

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Carolee Carmello, Michael John LaChiusa

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Kenny Leon

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Kenny Leon

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Erin McKeown

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Erin McKeown

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Connie Verducci, Arielle Tepper Madover

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Ethan Hawke, Ryan Hawke

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Ethan Hawke, Ryan Hawke

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Katie Finneran

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Katie Finneran

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Shaina Taub

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Shaina Taub

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Rachel Sussman, Melody Herzfeld, Yael Silver

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Rachel Sussman, Melody Herzfeld, Yael Silver

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Melody Herzfeld

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Melody Herzfeld

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Michael Greif, Gerald McCullouch

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Michael Greif, Gerald McCullouch

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Susan Edelstein, Wendi Rose, Marcia Dunn

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Chukwudi Iwuji

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Chukwudi Iwuji

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Glenn Close

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Glenn Close

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Josh Charles

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Josh Charles

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Bill Irwin

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Bill Irwin

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
The creative team of RUNAWAYS

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Bethany Kay

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Bethany Kay

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Rosemarie Tichler, Mandy Patinkin, Kathryn Grody

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Rosemarie Tichler, Mandy Patinkin, Kathryn Grody

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
Original and current cast of RUNAWAYS

Related Articles


From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates 40th Anniversary of RUNAWAYS at Annual Gala!
  • Photo Coverage: Broadway Parties Hard at the 2018 Tony Awards Gala!
  • Photo Coverage: Melissa Benoist Gets Ready for Her Broadway Debut in BEAUTIFUL!
  • Photo Coverage: Erich Bergen Takes His First Bows In WAITRESS
  • Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
  • Photo Coverage: Broadway Gathers to Toast Special Tony Honorees!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       