PRETTY WOMAN
Click Here for More Articles on PRETTY WOMAN

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!

Aug. 17, 2018  

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, with original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, opened just last night, Thursday, August 16, 2018, at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite three-time Tony Award nominee and Laurence Olivier Award winner Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Ezra Knight (Cymbeline) as 'James Morse' in a company of 25 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, BrianCalì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman Foster and Darius Wright.

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self- discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the after party below!

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Samantha Barks

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Samantha Barks

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Andy Karl

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Andy Karl

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Samantha Barks and Andy Karl

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Samantha Barks and Andy Karl

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Jerry Mitchell and Ricky Schroeder

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Jerry Mitchell and Ricky Schroeder

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Nico DeJesus and guest

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Nico DeJesus and guest

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Will Van Dyke

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Will Van Dyke

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Paula Wagner and Rick Nicita

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Darius Wright

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Darius Wright

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Robby Clater

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Robby Clater

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Matt Farcher

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Matt Farcher

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Ezra Knight

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Eric Anderson

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Renee Marino

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Renee Marino

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Renee Marino

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Jake Odmark

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Jake Odmark and family

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Orfeh and Andy Karl

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Andy Karl

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Jason Danieley

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Jason Danieley

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Jessica Crouch

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Jessica Crouch

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Jessica Crouch

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Vince Oddo and Lauren Lim Jackson

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Tommy Bracco

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Jillian Mueller and guest

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Matthew Stocke and his Mom

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Alex Michael Stoll

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Alex Michael Stoll

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Jesse Wildman Foster and guest

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Jesse Wildman Foster and guest

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Eric Anderson and Jessica Rush

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Eric Anderson and Jessica Rush

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Anna Eilinsfeld

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Anna Eilinsfeld

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Alex Michael Stoll and Anna Eilinsfeld

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Alex Michael Stoll and Anna Eilinsfelf

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Anna Eilinsfeld

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Jennifer Sanchez

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Jessica Sanchez

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Alan Wiggins and family

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Brian Cali and family

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Ellyn Marie Marsh

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Ellyn Marie Maesh

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Jesse Wildman Foster, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renee Marino, Jennifer Sanchez, Jillian Mueller, Jessica Crouch and Anna Eilinsfeld

buy tickets


Related Articles


From This Author Linda Lenzi



  • Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: New York Theatre Workshop Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
  • Photo Coverage: Christian Hoff and Friends Celebrate Tony Night at the Palm!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Winners of the 2018 Drama Desk Awards: Jessie Mueller, Ethan Slater, Andrew Garfield & More!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the Drama Desk Awards!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       