Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, with original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, opened just last night, Thursday, August 16, 2018, at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre.
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite three-time Tony Award nominee and Laurence Olivier Award winner Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Ezra Knight (Cymbeline) as 'James Morse' in a company of 25 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, BrianCalì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman Foster and Darius Wright.
Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self- discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."
BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the after party below!
Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
Jerry Mitchell and Ricky Schroeder
Nico DeJesus and guest
Jake Odmark and family
Orfeh
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Vince Oddo and Lauren Lim Jackson
Jillian Mueller and guest
Matthew Stocke and his Mom
Jesse Wildman Foster and guest
Eric Anderson and Jessica Rush
Alex Michael Stoll and Anna Eilinsfeld
Alan Wiggins and family
Brian Cali and family
Ellyn Marie Maesh
Jesse Wildman Foster, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renee Marino, Jennifer Sanchez, Jillian Mueller, Jessica Crouch and Anna Eilinsfeld