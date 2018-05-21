Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the 2018 Drama League Awards!

May. 21, 2018  

The Drama League (Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Executive Artistic Director) announced the 2018 Drama League Awards Winners on Friday afternoon for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theatre community - specifically, by the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel

Annaleigh Ashford

Annaleigh Ashford

Glenda Jackson

Glenda Jackson

Lauren Ridloff

Lauren Ridloff

Renee Flemming

Renee Flemming

LaChanze

LaChanze

Katrina Lenk

Katrina Lenk

Taylor Louderman

Taylor Louderman

Orfeh

Charlotte St. Martin and Bonnie Comley

CameRon King and Leah Lane

Erika Henningsen

Erika Henningsen

Alex Newell

Alex Newell

Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga and Alex Newell

Barrett Wilbert Weed

Barrett Wilbert Weed

Rachel Bay Jones and Barrett Wilbert Weed

Rachel Bay Jones

Rachel Bay Jones

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Lauren Ambrose

Lauren Ambrose

Patti Murin

Patti Murin

Patti Murin

Patti Murin and Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Jessie Mueller

Jessie Mueller

Rebecca Night

Condola Rashad

Carole Rothman

Harriet Harris

Harriet Harris

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Chris Herzberger and Bonnie Comley

Patricia Delgado

Laurie Metcalf

Laurie Metcalf

Elizabeth Marvel

Elizabeth Marvel

NEA Chair Jane Chu

Lynn Ahrens

Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens

Kate Rockwell

Kate Rockwell

Kate Rockwell

Kerry Butler

Kerry Butler

Kerry Butler

Ashley Park

Ashley Park

Ashley Park

Noma Dumezweni

Tom Hollander

Tom Hollander

Eric Anderson

Ariâ€™el Stachel

Ariâ€™el Stachel

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson

Stan Ponte

Jelani Alladin

Jelani Alladin

Jelani Alladin and Patti Murin

Juan Castano

Juan Castano

Anthony Boyle

Paul Sparks

Paul Sparks

Michael Park and Will Roland

Michael Park

Nathan Lane

Sahr Ngaujah

Sahr Ngaujah

Scott Pask

Rebecca Night and Harry Hadden-Paton

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks with the directing Fellows

Jack DiFalco and Michael Urie

Ward Horton

Jack DiFalco

Jack DiFalco, Michael Urie and Ward Horton

Trip Cullman

Trip Cullman

Chukwudi Iwuji

Chukwudi Iwuji

Anthony Edwards

Kenny Leon

James McArdle

James McArdle

Michael Urie

Michael Urie

Joshua Henry

Joshua Henry

Chris Herzberger and Bonnie Comley

Justin Peck

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck

Alexander Gemignani

Alexander Gemignani

Billy Crudup

Billy Crudup

Seth Numrich

Seth Numrich

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield

Tony Kushner

Casey Nicholaw

Josh Marquette

Josh Marquette and Casey Nicholaw

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth

Stephen Flaherty

Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens

Norbert Leo Butz

Norbert Leo Butz

