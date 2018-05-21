Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the 2018 Drama League Awards!

The Drama League (Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Executive Artistic Director) announced the 2018 Drama League Awards Winners on Friday afternoon for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.

Check out a full list of winners here.

Click here for photos from inside the ceremony and check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below!

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theatre community - specifically, by the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Idina Menzel



Idina Menzel



Annaleigh Ashford



Annaleigh Ashford



Glenda Jackson



Glenda Jackson



Lauren Ridloff



Lauren Ridloff



Renee Flemming



Renee Flemming



LaChanze



LaChanze



Katrina Lenk



Katrina Lenk



Taylor Louderman



Taylor Louderman



Orfeh



Charlotte St. Martin and Bonnie Comley



CameRon King and Leah Lane



Erika Henningsen



Erika Henningsen



Alex Newell



Alex Newell



Lea Salonga



Lea Salonga



Lea Salonga and Alex Newell



Barrett Wilbert Weed



Barrett Wilbert Weed



Rachel Bay Jones and Barrett Wilbert Weed



Rachel Bay Jones



Rachel Bay Jones



Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley



Lauren Ambrose



Lauren Ambrose



Patti Murin



Patti Murin



Patti Murin



Patti Murin and Laura Benanti



Laura Benanti



Laura Benanti



Jessie Mueller



Jessie Mueller



Rebecca Night



Condola Rashad



Carole Rothman



Harriet Harris



Harriet Harris



Ariana DeBose



Ariana DeBose



Chris Herzberger and Bonnie Comley



Patricia Delgado



Laurie Metcalf



Laurie Metcalf



Elizabeth Marvel



Elizabeth Marvel



NEA Chair Jane Chu



Lynn Ahrens



Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens



Kate Rockwell



Kate Rockwell



Kate Rockwell



Kerry Butler



Kerry Butler



Kerry Butler



Ashley Park



Ashley Park



Ashley Park



Noma Dumezweni



Tom Hollander



Tom Hollander



Eric Anderson



Ariâ€™el Stachel



Ariâ€™el Stachel



Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley



Joshua Jackson



Joshua Jackson



Stan Ponte



Jelani Alladin



Jelani Alladin



Jelani Alladin and Patti Murin



Juan Castano



Juan Castano



Anthony Boyle



Paul Sparks



Paul Sparks



Michael Park and Will Roland



Michael Park



Nathan Lane



Sahr Ngaujah



Sahr Ngaujah



Scott Pask



Rebecca Night and Harry Hadden-Paton



Gabriel Stelian-Shanks with the directing Fellows



Jack DiFalco and Michael Urie



Ward Horton



Jack DiFalco



Jack DiFalco, Michael Urie and Ward Horton



Trip Cullman



Trip Cullman



Chukwudi Iwuji



Chukwudi Iwuji



Anthony Edwards



Kenny Leon



James McArdle



James McArdle



Michael Urie



Michael Urie



Joshua Henry



Joshua Henry



Chris Herzberger and Bonnie Comley



Justin Peck



Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck



Alexander Gemignani



Alexander Gemignani



Billy Crudup



Billy Crudup



Seth Numrich



Seth Numrich



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield



Tony Kushner



Casey Nicholaw



Josh Marquette



Josh Marquette and Casey Nicholaw



Jordan Roth



Jordan Roth



Stephen Flaherty



Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens



Norbert Leo Butz



Norbert Leo Butz