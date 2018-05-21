Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the 2018 Drama League Awards!
The Drama League (Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Executive Artistic Director) announced the 2018 Drama League Awards Winners on Friday afternoon for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.
Check out a full list of winners here.
Click here for photos from inside the ceremony and check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below!
First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theatre community - specifically, by the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
LaChanze
LaChanze
Orfeh
Charlotte St. Martin and Bonnie Comley
Rachel Bay Jones and Barrett Wilbert Weed
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Carole Rothman
Chris Herzberger and Bonnie Comley
NEA Chair Jane Chu
Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens
Ariâ€™el Stachel
Ariâ€™el Stachel
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Jelani Alladin and Patti Murin
Rebecca Night and Harry Hadden-Paton
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks with the directing Fellows
Jack DiFalco, Michael Urie and Ward Horton
Chris Herzberger and Bonnie Comley
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck
Josh Marquette and Casey Nicholaw
Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens