Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
The Drama League (Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Executive Artistic Director) announced the 2018 Drama League Awards Winners yesterday for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.
First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theatre community - specifically, by the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide. Membership is open to everyone; for more information about membership or the Drama League Awards, please call (212) 244-9494 or visit www.dramaleague.org.
2018 Drama League Awards
Denzel Washington and Bonnie Comley
Jelani Alladin, Condola Rashad and Andrew Garfield
Condola Rashad and Andrew Garfield
Condola Rashad and Andrew Garfield
Ashley Park, Kate Rockwell and Taylor Louderman