2018 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners

May. 19, 2018  

The Drama League (Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Executive Artistic Director) announced the 2018 Drama League Awards Winners yesterday for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.

Check out a full list of winners here.

BroadwayWorld was in attendance at the big event and you can check out photos below!

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theatre community - specifically, by the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide. Membership is open to everyone; for more information about membership or the Drama League Awards, please call (212) 244-9494 or visit www.dramaleague.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
2018 Drama League Awards

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
2018 Drama League Awards

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
Bonnie Comley and Stan Ponte

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
Bonnie Comley and Stan Ponte

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
Bonnie Comley and Stan Ponte

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
Denzel Washington and Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
Denzel Washington

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
Denzel Washington

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
Denzel Washington

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
Denzel Washington

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
Denzel Washington

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
Denzel Washington

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
Denzel Washington

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
Denzel Washington

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
Denzel Washington

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
Stage

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
Jelani Alladin, Condola Rashad and Andrew Garfield

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
Condola Rashad and Andrew Garfield

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
Condola Rashad and Andrew Garfield

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
Ashley Park, Kate Rockwell and Taylor Louderman

Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
Ashley Park, Kate Rockwell and Taylor Louderman

Related Articles


15 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAMILTON or COME FROM AWAY for Best Long-Running Show...


From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: The Drama League Announces its 2018 Award Winners
  • Photo Coverage: Meet The Drama League Directing Fellows, Hosted By Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
  • Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel and the Company SKINTIGHT Meet the Press!
  • Up on the Marquee: SKINTIGHT with Idina Menzel
  • FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Cast of Roundabout's SKINTIGHT, with Idina Menzel & More!
  • Photo Coverage: Stewart F. Lane Inducted into the Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       