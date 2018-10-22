THE FERRYMAN
Click Here for More Articles on THE FERRYMAN

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN

Oct. 22, 2018  

The Ferryman opened yesterday, Sunday, October 21, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W. 45th Street) on Broadway. See who showed up to walk the red carpet before the show below!

The Ferryman is set in rural Northern Ireland in 1981. The Carney farmhouse is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

The Ferryman's 30+ member cast features most of the play's London cast members on the Broadway stage, including Paddy Considine in his stage debut as Quinn Carney, Laura Donnelly as Caitlin Carney, Genevieve O'Reillyas Mary Carney, Dean Ashton, Glynis Bell, Peter Bradbury, Trevor HarrisonBraun, Sean Frank Coffey, Will Coombs, Gina Costigan, Charles Dale, Theo Ward Dunsmore, Justin Edwards, Fra Fee, Fionnula Flanagan, Tom Glynn-Carney, Carly Gold, Cooper Gomes, Holly Gould, Stuart Graham, Mark Lambert, Carla Langley, Matilda Lawler, Conor MacNeill, Michael Quinton McArthur, Willow McCarthy, Colin McPhillamy, Rob Malone, Dearbhla Molloy, Bella May Mordus, Griffin Osborne, Brooklyn Shuck, Glenn Speers, Rafael West Vallés, and Niall Wright.

The Ferryman's creative team is Rob Howell (scenic and costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), Nick Powell (sound design and original music), Amy BallCDG (UK Casting), Jim Carnahan, C.S.A and Jillian Cimini C.S.A. (US Casting), Scarlett Mackmin (choreography), Tim Hoare (associate director),Benjamin Endsley Klein(resident director), Campbell Young Associates (hair, wigs and makeup design), William Berloni (animal trainer), Terry King (UK fight director), Thomas Schall (US fight director), Majella Hurley (UK dialect coach), and Deborah Hecht (US dialect coach).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Frances Ruffelle, Jamie deRoy

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Frances Ruffelle, Jamie deRoy

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Frances Ruffelle

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Frances Ruffelle

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Julie Halston

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Julie Halston

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Jez Butterworth, Bel Butterworth

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Jez Butterworth, Bel Butterworth

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Cush Jumbo

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Cush Jumbo

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Peter Mumford

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Peter Mumford

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Sonia Friedman, Jez Butterworth

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Simon Stephens, Jez Butterworth

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Simon Stephens, Jez Butterworth

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Victor Garber

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Victor Garber

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Alessandro Nivola

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Alessandro Nivola

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Rob Howell, Caro Newling

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Lesli Margherita

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Lesli Margherita

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Alison Balsom, Sam Mendes

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Alison Balsom, Sam Mendes

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Wesley Taylor

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Wesley Taylor

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Aisling Bea

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Aisling Bea

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Ann Dowd

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Ann Dowd

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Sarah Stiles, Kelly AuCoin

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Sarah Stiles, Kelly AuCoin

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Nell Benjamin

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Nell Benjamin

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Lorne Michaels

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Lorne Michaels

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Nathan Johnson, Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Nathan Johnson, Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Michael McGrath

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Michael McGrath

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Nick Powell and guest

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Ella Purnell

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Ella Purnell

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Caroline Rau, Alex Moffat

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Caroline Rau, Alex Moffat

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Benim Foster, Rachel Bay Jones

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Benim Foster, Rachel Bay Jones

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Lee Daniels

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Lee Daniels

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Corey Cott

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Corey Cott

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Trip Cullman, Mike Faist

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
Trip Cullman, Mike Faist

buy tickets

Related Articles







From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE FERRYMAN
  • Photo Coverage: THE FERRYMAN Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT
  • Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of FIREFLIES

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE