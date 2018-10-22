Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN

The Ferryman opened yesterday, Sunday, October 21, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W. 45th Street) on Broadway. See who showed up to walk the red carpet before the show below!

The Ferryman is set in rural Northern Ireland in 1981. The Carney farmhouse is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

The Ferryman's 30+ member cast features most of the play's London cast members on the Broadway stage, including Paddy Considine in his stage debut as Quinn Carney, Laura Donnelly as Caitlin Carney, Genevieve O'Reillyas Mary Carney, Dean Ashton, Glynis Bell, Peter Bradbury, Trevor HarrisonBraun, Sean Frank Coffey, Will Coombs, Gina Costigan, Charles Dale, Theo Ward Dunsmore, Justin Edwards, Fra Fee, Fionnula Flanagan, Tom Glynn-Carney, Carly Gold, Cooper Gomes, Holly Gould, Stuart Graham, Mark Lambert, Carla Langley, Matilda Lawler, Conor MacNeill, Michael Quinton McArthur, Willow McCarthy, Colin McPhillamy, Rob Malone, Dearbhla Molloy, Bella May Mordus, Griffin Osborne, Brooklyn Shuck, Glenn Speers, Rafael West Vallés, and Niall Wright.

The Ferryman's creative team is Rob Howell (scenic and costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), Nick Powell (sound design and original music), Amy BallCDG (UK Casting), Jim Carnahan, C.S.A and Jillian Cimini C.S.A. (US Casting), Scarlett Mackmin (choreography), Tim Hoare (associate director),Benjamin Endsley Klein(resident director), Campbell Young Associates (hair, wigs and makeup design), William Berloni (animal trainer), Terry King (UK fight director), Thomas Schall (US fight director), Majella Hurley (UK dialect coach), and Deborah Hecht (US dialect coach).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Frances Ruffelle, Jamie deRoy



Frances Ruffelle



Julie Halston



Jez Butterworth, Bel Butterworth



Cush Jumbo



Peter Mumford



Sonia Friedman, Jez Butterworth



Simon Stephens, Jez Butterworth



Victor Garber



Alessandro Nivola



Rob Howell, Caro Newling



Lesli Margherita



Alison Balsom, Sam Mendes



Wesley Taylor



Aisling Bea



Ann Dowd



Sarah Stiles, Kelly AuCoin



Nell Benjamin



Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett



Lorne Michaels



Nathan Johnson, Laura Osnes



Michael McGrath



Nick Powell and guest



Ella Purnell



Caroline Rau, Alex Moffat



Tony Yazbeck



Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness



Benim Foster, Rachel Bay Jones



Lee Daniels



Corey Cott



Trip Cullman, Mike Faist



