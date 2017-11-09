Photo Coverage: OFFICE HOUR Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater

The Public Theater presents the New York premiere of Office Hour, written by Julia Cho and directed by Neel Keller, part of The Public's Astor Anniversary Season at their landmark downtown home on Lafayette Street, celebrating 50 years of new work at 425 Lafayette Street and the 50th Anniversary of HAIR. Office Hour will run through Sunday, December 3 with an official press opening last night, November 8.

The complete cast of Office Hour features Greg Keller (David), Sue Jean Kim(Gina), Ki Hong Lee (Dennis), and Adeola Role (Genevieve).

Playwright Julia Cho returns to The Public with a taut new drama about a teacher and student desperate to change the narrative of who they are and how their story ends. Gina was warned that one of her students would be a problem. Eighteen years old and strikingly odd, Dennis writes violently obscene work clearly intended to unsettle those around him. Determined to know whether he's a real threat, Gina compels Dennis to attend her Office Hours. But as the clock ticks down, Gina realizes that 'good' versus 'bad' is nothing more than a convenient illusion, and that the isolated young student in her office has learned one thing above all else: that for the powerless, the ability to terrify others is powerful indeed. Neel Keller directs this inventive, penetrating new drama about a single day that could end in tragedy or hope and the endless possibilities in between.

OFFICE HOUR will feature scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, and original music and sound design by Bray Poor.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

