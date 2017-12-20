Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Brings SANTA BABY Holiday Show to Feinstein's/54Below
Tony nominee Norm Lewis returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with his third holiday show from December 18 - 23. All shows are at 9:30pm. Each evening will feature special guest stars from Broadway and beyond.
Norm Lewis's appearances at Feinstein's/54 Below have rapidly become a holiday tradition. This year's show is once again directed by Richard Jay-Alexander, perhaps the premiere director of concert appearances working today (Barbra Streisand, Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters, and others,) and will include a largely new program that will also feature some of Norm's audience's favorites from his past two Christmases at Feinstein's/54 Below. Once again, Joseph Joubert (The Color Purple) returns as Musical Director, along with Norm's hot bass and rhythm section - George Farmer and Perry Cavari. As in past years, very special guests will join Norm in the fun.
BroadwayWorld attended a performance and you can check out photos below!
Special guests for upcoming shows will be as follows:
Thursday, December 21: Mikaela Bennett (The Golden Apple) and Olivia Hardy
Friday, December 22: Bobby Lewis and Ann Marie Milazzo (Once On This Island)
Saturday, December 23: Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale) & Julie James (Sweeney Todd).
Norm Lewis continues to be one of Broadway's most sought after leading men, and spent much of this year downtown, in Mrs. Lovett's pie shop at the Barrow Street Theater co-starring with Carolee Carmello, in Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd. Norm is a regular on VH1's Daytime Divas, which stars his good friend Vanessa Williams, playing her hot (and conniving) doorman, William. You also love him as Senator Edison Davis on ABC's Scandal.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Feinsten's/54 Below Welcomes Back Norm Lewis
Joseph Joubert (Musical Director)
Norm Lewis and the band-Joseph Joubert, George Farmer (Bass/Guitar) and Perry Cavari (Drums and Percussion)
Norm Lewis with guests Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett
Jarrod Spector, Norm Lewis and Kelli Barrett
Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett
Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett
Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett
Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett
Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett
Jarrod Spector and Richard Jay Alexander
Jarrod Spector and Richard Jay Alexander
Jarrod Spector, Michael Feinstein and Kelli Barrett
Jeremy Katz, Richard Jay Alexander, Catherine Pappas, Joseph Joubert, Norm Lewis, Barry Godrey and Sean Godrey-Reives
Richard Jay Alexander, Joseph Joubert and Norm Lewis
Jarrod Spector, Norm Lewis and Kelli Barrett
Jarrod Spector, Norm Lewis and Kelli Barrett