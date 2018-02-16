Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Roundabout's BOBBIE CLEARLY!

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present Bobbie Clearly, by Alex Lubischer, directed by Will Davis. This is the second play in Roundabout Underground's expanded two-play season, following Too Heavy for Your Pocket by Jireh Breon Holder this fall.

Bobbie Clearly will feature Gabriel Brown (Pete Pfeifer), Sasha Diamond(Meghan Gotschell), Ethan Dubin(Bobbie Clearly), Crystal Finn (Jane Welch), Marcus Ho (Russ Scott), Christopher Innvar (Stanley Welch), Tyler Lea (Eddie Welch), Talene Monahon (Megan Currie), Brian Quijada (Mitch Backes), Constance Shulman(Darla London) and JD Taylor (Derek Nelson).

The New York premiere of Bobbie Clearly begins preview performances Off-Broadway on Thursday, March 8, 2018 and opens officially on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, May 6, 2018. All tickets for Roundabout Underground productions are $25.

Bobbie killed Casey in the middle of a cornfield in Milton, Nebraska. Two years later, Milton's residents are ready to tell you their side(s) of the story. This comedy-about-a-tragedy pushes the boundaries of Roundabout's Black Box Theatre, with a sprawling cast of eccentric characters and an ambitious narrative that pulls back the husk of rural life. Written by Nebraskan Alex Lubischer, who is currently attending the Playwriting Program at Yale School of Drama and the newest playwright discovered by Roundabout Underground.

