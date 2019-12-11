Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of MEDEA at BAM, with Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale & More!

BAM will soon present Simon Stone's Medea-in previews beginning January 12 in the Harvey Theater. The production will star Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne (Damages, Bridesmaids, Get Him to the Greek, You Can't Take It with You) and two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale (Mauritius, The Motherf-er with the Hat). Produced by BAM, International Theater Amsterdam, and David Lan, it comes to BAM in its US premiere.

Originally staged by Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (formerly Toneelgroep Amsterdam) in 2014, Medea was presented at London's Barbican in 2019, where The Guardian called it "funny, clever and harrowing in equal measure"

The cast will also feature Dylan Baker, Victor Almanzar, Gabriel Amoroso, Jordan Boatman, Emeka Guindo, Orson Hong, Jolly Swag and Madeline Weinstein.

