Photo Coverage: Matthew Broderick, Rachel Dratch, and More Celebrate the First Performance of CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY

Nov. 27, 2018  

Celebrity Autobiography is the Drama Desk Award-winning hit comedy show where celebrities act out "hot off the press" & hard-to-believe-they-wrote-'em tell-alls. Created by Emmy Award nominated writer-performer Eugene Pack and developed by Pack and Dayle Reyfel, Celebrity Autobiography features a first-rate comedic ensemble performing from the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities. The unique show features mashups with the entire cast performing multiple memoirs covering themes such as fitness, music, food, sports, politics, celebrity poetry, and Hollywood love triangles, including the most famous love story in history - Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher, and Richard Burton - told from all sides.

The show celebrated its first performance of its Broadway engagement last night, and you can check out photos below!

Last night's show featured Lewis Black, Mario Cantone, Cecily Strong, Tate Donovan, Matthew Broderick, and Rachel Dratch.

For the full lineup for upcoming performances, click here.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Lewis Black, Mario Cantone, Cecily Strong, Dayle Reyfel, Tate Donovan, Matthew Broderick, Rachel Dratch, EuGene Pack

Lewis Black, Mario Cantone, Cecily Strong, Dayle Reyfel, EuGene Pack, Tate Donovan, Matthew Broderick, Rachel Dratch

