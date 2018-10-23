Photo Coverage: Lindsay Mendez Previews Her Show at Feinstein's/54 Below

Newly minted Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez, recent star of the Broadway revival of Carousel, is bringing an encore engagement of her solo cabaret show to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage. Known for her tremendous, roof-raising voice and searing stage energy, Lindsay will share golden age Broadway favorites you've never heard her sing, beloved tunes from her collaborations with current musical theatre writers, and more!

The show runs October 21, 27, & 29, as well as January 22-26 2019.

Mendez recently previewed her show for the press, and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out the photos below!

Lindsay Mendez won the 2018 Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for her performance as Carrie Pipperidge in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel. Lindsay has appeared in numerous Broadway shows including Significant Other, Wicked, Godspell, Everyday Rapture, and Grease. Lindsay is celebrated for her star turn in Pasek & Paul's Dogfight, which premiered at Second Stage Theater in 2012, where she earned Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Awards nominations.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Jason Wetzel and Lindsay Mendez



Jason Wetzel and Lindsay Mendez



