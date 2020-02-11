Photo Coverage: Inside the 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala, With Laura Benanti, Ashley Park, and More!

Feb. 11, 2020  

Last night, Williamstown Theatre Festival held its annual gala! Among those in attendance were Laura Benanti, Joshua Boone, Dawn Landes, Kyle MacLachlan, Ashley Park and more.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

For more than six decades, Williamstown Theatre Festival, recipient of the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre and the Commonwealth Award for Achievement, has brought emerging and professional theatre artists together to create a summer festival of premiere work alongside fresh, new productions of the western canon, accompanying cultural events including COMMUNITY WORKS and Late-Night Cabarets, and readings and workshops of new plays.

Williamstown Theatre Festival's productions of The Bridges of Madison County, The Elephant Man, Fool for Love, Living on Love, and The Visit enjoyed critically acclaimed runs on Broadway, with The Elephant Man and The Visit receiving Tony Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Best Revival of a Musical, respectively. WTF's world premiere productions of Cost of Living (winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama), Actually, Paradise Blue, and Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow played acclaimed Off-Broadway runs. In the 2019-20 theatrical season, Williamstown Theatre Festival will be represented on and off Broadway by The Sound Inside, The Rose Tattoo, Grand Horizons, Seared, Unknown Soldier, and Selling Kabul.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Honorees Bo Peabody and Katherine Peabody with their sons Brody, Renn and Westley

Bo Peabody and Katherine Peabody

Bo Peabody, Katherine Peabody and Mandy Greenfield (Artistic Director)

Bo Peabody, Katherine Peabody and Jeffrey Johnson (Board of Trustees Chairman)

Daniel Goldstein

Ashley Park

Ashley Park

Paige Gilbert

Paige Gilbert

Shakina Nayfack

Ashley Park with Brody, Renn and Westly Peabody, Katherine Jackson and Breen Haley

Dawn Landes

Dawn Landes

Dawn Landes and Laura Benanti

Dawn Landes and Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Miriam Silverman

Miriam Silverman

Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker

Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker

Marjan Neshat, Sanaz Toossi and G.T. Upchuch

Sanaz Toossi

Leslye Headland and Trip Cullman

Rebecca Henderson

Carla Gugino and Bobby Cannavale

Carla Gugino and Bobby Cannavale

Carla Gugino

Carla Gugino

Adam Rapp and Will Hochman

Tyne Rafaell, Dawn Landes and Daniel Goldstein

Adam Rapp

Will Hochman

Mandy Greenfield

Michael R. Jackson

Kerry Bishe and Chris Lowell

Kerry Bishe and Chris Lowell

Robert O'Hara

Maulik Pancholy

Joshua Boone

Joshua Boone

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Maulik Pancholy and Ashley Park

Maulik Pancholy and Ashley Park

Maulik Pancholy, Ashley Park and Caroline Do

Robert O'Hara, Carla Gugino and Bobby Cannavale

Theresa Rebeck

Annie Golden and Dale Soules

Anthony Mason

Jane Kaczmarek

Jane Kaczmarek

Martyna Majok

Whitney White




