Photo Coverage: Inside the 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala, With Laura Benanti, Ashley Park, and More!

Last night, Williamstown Theatre Festival held its annual gala! Among those in attendance were Laura Benanti, Joshua Boone, Dawn Landes, Kyle MacLachlan, Ashley Park and more.

For more than six decades, Williamstown Theatre Festival, recipient of the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre and the Commonwealth Award for Achievement, has brought emerging and professional theatre artists together to create a summer festival of premiere work alongside fresh, new productions of the western canon, accompanying cultural events including COMMUNITY WORKS and Late-Night Cabarets, and readings and workshops of new plays.

Williamstown Theatre Festival's productions of The Bridges of Madison County, The Elephant Man, Fool for Love, Living on Love, and The Visit enjoyed critically acclaimed runs on Broadway, with The Elephant Man and The Visit receiving Tony Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Best Revival of a Musical, respectively. WTF's world premiere productions of Cost of Living (winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama), Actually, Paradise Blue, and Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow played acclaimed Off-Broadway runs. In the 2019-20 theatrical season, Williamstown Theatre Festival will be represented on and off Broadway by The Sound Inside, The Rose Tattoo, Grand Horizons, Seared, Unknown Soldier, and Selling Kabul.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Honorees Bo Peabody and Katherine Peabody with their sons Brody, Renn and Westley



Bo Peabody and Katherine Peabody



Bo Peabody, Katherine Peabody and Mandy Greenfield (Artistic Director)



Bo Peabody, Katherine Peabody and Jeffrey Johnson (Board of Trustees Chairman)



Daniel Goldstein



Ashley Park



Ashley Park



Paige Gilbert



Paige Gilbert



Shakina Nayfack



Ashley Park with Brody, Renn and Westly Peabody, Katherine Jackson and Breen Haley



Dawn Landes



Dawn Landes



Dawn Landes and Laura Benanti



Dawn Landes and Laura Benanti



Laura Benanti



Laura Benanti



Miriam Silverman



Miriam Silverman



Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker



Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker



Marjan Neshat, Sanaz Toossi and G.T. Upchuch



Sanaz Toossi



Leslye Headland and Trip Cullman



Rebecca Henderson



Carla Gugino and Bobby Cannavale



Carla Gugino and Bobby Cannavale



Carla Gugino



Carla Gugino



Adam Rapp and Will Hochman



Tyne Rafaell, Dawn Landes and Daniel Goldstein



Adam Rapp



Will Hochman



Mandy Greenfield



Michael R. Jackson



Kerry Bishe and Chris Lowell



Kerry Bishe and Chris Lowell



Robert O'Hara



Maulik Pancholy



Joshua Boone



Joshua Boone



Brian Stokes Mitchell



Brian Stokes Mitchell



Maulik Pancholy and Ashley Park



Maulik Pancholy and Ashley Park



Maulik Pancholy, Ashley Park and Caroline Do



Robert O'Hara, Carla Gugino and Bobby Cannavale



Theresa Rebeck



Annie Golden and Dale Soules



Anthony Mason



Jane Kaczmarek



Jane Kaczmarek



Martyna Majok



Whitney White