Photo Coverage: Inside the 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala, With Laura Benanti, Ashley Park, and More!
Last night, Williamstown Theatre Festival held its annual gala! Among those in attendance were Laura Benanti, Joshua Boone, Dawn Landes, Kyle MacLachlan, Ashley Park and more.
For more than six decades, Williamstown Theatre Festival, recipient of the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre and the Commonwealth Award for Achievement, has brought emerging and professional theatre artists together to create a summer festival of premiere work alongside fresh, new productions of the western canon, accompanying cultural events including COMMUNITY WORKS and Late-Night Cabarets, and readings and workshops of new plays.
Williamstown Theatre Festival's productions of The Bridges of Madison County, The Elephant Man, Fool for Love, Living on Love, and The Visit enjoyed critically acclaimed runs on Broadway, with The Elephant Man and The Visit receiving Tony Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Best Revival of a Musical, respectively. WTF's world premiere productions of Cost of Living (winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama), Actually, Paradise Blue, and Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow played acclaimed Off-Broadway runs. In the 2019-20 theatrical season, Williamstown Theatre Festival will be represented on and off Broadway by The Sound Inside, The Rose Tattoo, Grand Horizons, Seared, Unknown Soldier, and Selling Kabul.
Honorees Bo Peabody and Katherine Peabody with their sons Brody, Renn and Westley
Bo Peabody and Katherine Peabody
Bo Peabody, Katherine Peabody and Mandy Greenfield (Artistic Director)
Bo Peabody, Katherine Peabody and Jeffrey Johnson (Board of Trustees Chairman)
Ashley Park with Brody, Renn and Westly Peabody, Katherine Jackson and Breen Haley
Dawn Landes and Laura Benanti
Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker
Marjan Neshat, Sanaz Toossi and G.T. Upchuch
Sanaz Toossi
Leslye Headland and Trip Cullman
Carla Gugino and Bobby Cannavale
Tyne Rafaell, Dawn Landes and Daniel Goldstein
Michael R. Jackson
Maulik Pancholy and Ashley Park
Maulik Pancholy and Ashley Park
Maulik Pancholy, Ashley Park and Caroline Do
Robert O'Hara, Carla Gugino and Bobby Cannavale