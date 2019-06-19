Photo Coverage: Inside the 2019 Off Broadway Alliance Awards Reception
The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of Off Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals announced the winners of the 9th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2018-2019 season.
The winners were announced on May 22. Among the big winners were What The Constitution Means to Me, Renascence, and more! Check out the full list here!
The Off Broadway Alliance Awards ceremony took place on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
The 2019 Off Broadway Alliance Awards Reception at Sardi's on June 18, 2019 in New York City.
Frank (Fraver) Verlizzo
Frank (Fraver) Verlizzo
Frank (Fraver) Verlizzo and Lawrence Leritz
StaÅ› KmieÄ‡
StaÅ› KmieÄ‡
Lou Moreno and Eduardo Machado
Lou Moreno and Eduardo Machado
Charlotte Moore, Carmen De Lavallade and Kathryn Grody
Woodie King Jr.
Maddie Corman with her dad
Maddie Corman with her dad
Frank (Fraver) Verlizzo and Susan Schulman
Hal Luftig and Joel Grey
Hal Luftig, Joel Grey and Jana Robbins
Robyn Goodman, Sam Rudy and Sarah Stern
Maddie Corman and Carmela Dean
Richard Nelson and Jay O. Sanders
Frank (Fraver) Verlizzo and Lawrence
James C. Nicola and Jeremy Blocker
Maddie Corman and Kristin Hanggi
Maddie Corman and Kristin Hanggi
Heidi Schreck and director Oliver
Heidi Schreck and director Oliver Butler
Jeremy Blocker, Heidi Schreck, Oliver Butler and James C. Nicola
Eduardo Machado and Lou Moreno
Frank (Fraver) Verlizzo
Tarzana Beverly and Paul T. William Jr
Scott Morfee andÂ Tom Wirtshafter
Richard Nelson, Jay O. Sanders and Gregory Mosher
Zalmen Mlotek andÂ Jana Robbins
Woodie King Jr.
Jack Cummings III and Carmela Dean