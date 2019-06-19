2019 AWARDS SEASON
Photo Coverage: Inside the 2019 Off Broadway Alliance Awards Reception

Jun. 19, 2019  

The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of Off Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals announced the winners of the 9th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2018-2019 season.

The winners were announced on May 22. Among the big winners were What The Constitution Means to Me, Renascence, and more! Check out the full list here!

The Off Broadway Alliance Awards ceremony took place on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

The 2019 Off Broadway Alliance Awards Reception at Sardi's on June 18, 2019 in New York City.

Peter Breger

Frank (Fraver) Verlizzo

Frank (Fraver) Verlizzo

Frank (Fraver) Verlizzo and Lawrence Leritz

Trazana Beverley

Trazana Beverley

StaÅ› KmieÄ‡

StaÅ› KmieÄ‡

Lou Moreno and Eduardo Machado

Lou Moreno

Eduardo Machado

Lou Moreno and Eduardo Machado

Charlotte Moore

Carmen De Lavallade

Kathryn Grody

Charlotte Moore

Carmen De Lavallade

Kathryn Grody

Charlotte Moore

Carmen De Lavallade

Kathryn Grody

Charlotte Moore, Carmen De Lavallade and Kathryn Grody

Woodie King Jr.

Rita Gardner

Rita Gardner

Rita Gardner

Maddie Corman

Maddie Corman

Maddie Corman with her dad

Maddie Corman with her dad

Maddie Corman

Frank (Fraver) Verlizzo and Susan Schulman

Richard Nelson

Hal Luftig and Joel Grey

Hal Luftig, Joel Grey and Jana Robbins

Sam Rudy

Robyn Goodman and Sam Rudy

Robyn Goodman and Sarah Stern

Robyn Goodman, Sam Rudy and Sarah Stern

Maddie Corman and Carmela Dean

Albert Poland

Jamie deRoy

Jamie deRoy

Jay O. Sanders

Kate Kearney-Patch

Celeste Arias

Richard Nelson and Jay O. Sanders

Jay O. Sanders

Joel Grey

Frank (Fraver) Verlizzo and Lawrence

James C. Nicola and Jeremy Blocker

Maddie Corman and Kristin Hanggi

Maddie Corman and Kristin Hanggi

Heidi Schreck and director Oliver

Heidi Schreck and director Oliver Butler

Jeremy Blocker, Heidi Schreck, Oliver Butler and James C. Nicola

Heidi Schreck

Heidi Schreck

Heidi Schreck

Peter Breger

Robyn Goodman

Albert Poland

Rita Gardner

Eduardo Machado and Lou Moreno

Rania Ajami and Rami Ajami

Heidi Schreck

Matt Ross and Heidi Schreck

Frank (Fraver) Verlizzo

Kathryn Grody

Trazana Beverley

Tarzana Beverly and Paul T. William Jr

Scott Morfee andÂ Tom Wirtshafter

Maddie Corman

Richard Nelson, Jay O. Sanders and Gregory Mosher

Zalmen Mlotek andÂ Jana Robbins

Woodie King Jr.

Jack Cummings III and Carmela Dean



