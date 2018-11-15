Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of The Public's WILD GOOSE DREAMS

The Public celebrated its opening night of Wild Goose Dreams last night, November 14.

This marks the New York premiere of Wild Goose Dreams, written by Hansol Jung and directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman.

The complete cast of Wild Goose Dreamsfeatures Dan Domingues (Chorus), Lulu Fall(Digital Nanhee/Chorus), Kendyl Ito(Heejin/Chorus),Francis Jue (Father), Peter Kim (Guk Minsung), Michelle Krusiec (Yoo Nanhee), Jaygee Macapugay (Wife/Chorus), Joél Pérez (Digital Minsung/Chorus), Jamar Williams (Chorus), and Katrina Yaukey (Chorus).

WILD GOOSE DREAMS returns to The Public after its initial run in Public Studio in a co-production with La Jolla Playhouse, where it had a critically-acclaimed run last season. Minsung is a "goose father," a South Korean man whose wife and daughter have moved to America for a better life. Deeply lonely, he escapes onto the internet and meets Nanhee, a young defector forced to leave her family behind in North Korea. Amidst the endless noise of the modern world, where likes and shares have taken the place of love and touch, Minsung and Nanhee try their best to be real for each other. But after a lifetime of division and separation, is connection possible? Tony nominee Leigh Silverman directs this strikingly original play with music, about two people from two cultures forced to choose between family and freedom.

WILD GOOSE DREAMS features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Keith Parham, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, composition by Paul Castles, Korean music composition by Jongbin Jung, movement direction by Yasmine Lee, and music supervision by Charity Wicks.

Sanjit De Silva



Jose Llana



Nana Dakin and guest



Cara Francis, Roberta Colindrez



Linda Cho, Paul Castles, Charity Wicks



Saheem Ali



Maria-Christina Oliveras



Yasmine Lee



Sam Pinkleton



Leigh Silverman, Hansol Jung, Oskar Eustis



Jeanie O'Hare, Leigh Silverman, Hansol Jung, Oskar Eustis



Hansol Jung, Leigh Silverman



Oskar Eustis, Rinne Groff



The cast of WILD GOOSE DREAMS



Joel Perez



Katrina Yaukey



Lulu Fall



Jaygee Macapugay



Peter Kim



Michelle Krusiec



Peter Kim, Michelle Krusiec



Dan Domingues



Francis Jue



Kendyl Ito



Jamar Williams



