Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of The Public's WILD GOOSE DREAMS

WILD GOOSE DREAMS
Nov. 15, 2018  

The Public celebrated its opening night of Wild Goose Dreams last night, November 14.

This marks the New York premiere of Wild Goose Dreams, written by Hansol Jung and directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman.

BroadwayWorld attended the opening night, and you can check out photos below!

The complete cast of Wild Goose Dreamsfeatures Dan Domingues (Chorus), Lulu Fall(Digital Nanhee/Chorus), Kendyl Ito(Heejin/Chorus),Francis Jue (Father), Peter Kim (Guk Minsung), Michelle Krusiec (Yoo Nanhee), Jaygee Macapugay (Wife/Chorus), Joél Pérez (Digital Minsung/Chorus), Jamar Williams (Chorus), and Katrina Yaukey (Chorus).

WILD GOOSE DREAMS returns to The Public after its initial run in Public Studio in a co-production with La Jolla Playhouse, where it had a critically-acclaimed run last season. Minsung is a "goose father," a South Korean man whose wife and daughter have moved to America for a better life. Deeply lonely, he escapes onto the internet and meets Nanhee, a young defector forced to leave her family behind in North Korea. Amidst the endless noise of the modern world, where likes and shares have taken the place of love and touch, Minsung and Nanhee try their best to be real for each other. But after a lifetime of division and separation, is connection possible? Tony nominee Leigh Silverman directs this strikingly original play with music, about two people from two cultures forced to choose between family and freedom.

WILD GOOSE DREAMS features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Keith Parham, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, composition by Paul Castles, Korean music composition by Jongbin Jung, movement direction by Yasmine Lee, and music supervision by Charity Wicks.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Sanjit De Silva

Sanjit De Silva

Jose Llana

Jose Llana

Nana Dakin and guest

Nana Dakin and guest

Cara Francis, Roberta Colindrez

Cara Francis, Roberta Colindrez

Linda Cho, Paul Castles, Charity Wicks

Linda Cho, Paul Castles, Charity Wicks

Saheem Ali

Saheem Ali

Maria-Christina Oliveras

Maria-Christina Oliveras

Yasmine Lee

Yasmine Lee

Sam Pinkleton

Sam Pinkleton

Leigh Silverman, Hansol Jung, Oskar Eustis

Leigh Silverman, Hansol Jung, Oskar Eustis

Jeanie O'Hare, Leigh Silverman, Hansol Jung, Oskar Eustis

Jeanie O'Hare, Leigh Silverman, Hansol Jung, Oskar Eustis

Hansol Jung, Leigh Silverman

Hansol Jung, Leigh Silverman

Oskar Eustis, Rinne Groff

Oskar Eustis, Rinne Groff

The cast of WILD GOOSE DREAMS

The cast and creative team of WILD GOOSE DREAMS

Joel Perez

Joel Perez

Katrina Yaukey

Katrina Yaukey

Lulu Fall

Lulu Fall

Jaygee Macapugay

Jaygee Macapugay

Peter Kim

Peter Kim

Michelle Krusiec

Michelle Krusiec

Peter Kim, Michelle Krusiec

Peter Kim, Michelle Krusiec

Dan Domingues

Dan Domingues

Francis Jue

Francis Jue

Kendyl Ito

Kendyl Ito

Jamar Williams

Jamar Williams

