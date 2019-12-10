Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of GREATER CLEMENTS at LCT
Lincoln Center Theater presents Greater Clements a New Play by Samuel D. Hunter at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.
In Samuel D. Hunter's Greater Clements, the once-proud mining town of Clements, Idaho is rapidly disintegrating. As Maggie (to be played by Judith Ivey) prepares to close one of the town's last remaining businesses, a visitor (Ken Narasaki) arrives on her doorstep, resurrecting long-buried hope and shame rooted in her family's past and the town's history. Now, for the first time in nearly fifty years, Maggie is forced to consider if the life she envisioned for herself at seventeen might still be possible today.
The show officially opened last night, December 9, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos below!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Samuel D. Hunter
Samuel D. Hunter
Davis McCallum, Samuel D. Hunter
Alan Ariano, Megan Bartle, Chris Thorn
Alan Ariano, Megan Bartle, Chris Thorn
Nina Hellman, Kate MacCluggage
Celia Keenan-Bolger, John Ellison Conlee
Judith Ivey, Samuel D. Hunter
Nina Hellman, Haley Sakamoto, Judith Ivey, Kate MacCluggage
Samuel D. Hunter and the cast of GREATER CLEMENTS
The cast of GREATER CLEMENTS