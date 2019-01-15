Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Ensemble for the Romantic Century's MAESTRO

Jan. 15, 2019  

Ensemble for the Romantic Century continues the 2018 - '19 season, ERC's 18th, with Maestro by Eve Wolf. This limited Off-Broadway engagement runs through February 9th only. Performances are at The Duke on 42nd Street (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues).

BroadwayWorld was there for opening night, and you can check out the photos below!

Donald T. Sanders, ERC Director of Theatrical Production, directs John Noble in the title role. Maestro also features Mari Lee and Henry Wang on violins, Matthew Cohen on viola, Ari Evan on cello, Zhenni Li on piano, and Maximilian Morel on trumpet.

MAESTRO brings to life the story of legendary conductor Arturo Toscanini and his brave opposition to Fascism. His refusal to perform in Italy and Germany, and his trips to Palestine to conduct an orchestra made up of Jewish refugees made headlines around the world. Drawing on his passionate letters to his lover, the young Italian pianist Ada Mainardi, along with music by his contemporaries, this moving theatrical experience shows us that even during one of the darkest chapters in human history, an artist's voice can be heard.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

John Noble

Donald T. Sanders, Ari Evan, Matthew Cohen, Zhenni Li, John Boble, Mari Lee, Henry Wang, Maximilian Morel and Eve Wolf

Eve Wolf

Eve Wolf and Harvey Sachs

Eve Wolf and Harvey Sachs

Donald T. Sanders and Eve Wolf

Donald T. Sanders and Eve Wolf

Donald T. Sanders, Eve Wolf and Max Barros

Eve Wolf and John Noble

Eve Wolf, John Noble and Donald T. Sanders

John Noble

John Noble

Maximilian Morel

Maximilian Morel and guest

Mari Lee

Mari Lee

Henry Wang

Henry Wang

Ari Evan

Ari Evan

Matthew Cohen

Matthew Cohen

Zhenni Li

Matthew Cohen and Zhenni Li

Matthew Cohen and Zhenni Li

Matthew Cohen and Zhenni Li

Henry Wang and Ari Evan

Matthew Cohen, Zhenni Li, Henry Wang, Maximilian Morel, Mari Lee and Ari Evan

Ari Evan, Matthew Cohen, Zhenni Li, John Noble, Mari Lee, Henry Wang and Maximilian Morel

Ari Evan, Matthew Cohen, Zhenni Li, John Noble, Mari Lee, Henry Wang and Maximilian Morel

Donald T. Sanders and John Noble

John Noble and Henry Wang

John Noble and Matthew Cohen

Jamie deRoy

Jamie deRoy

Doug Wright

Doug Wright

Eve Wolf

Donald T. Sanders

Donald T. Sanders, Ari Evan, Matthew Cohen, Zhenni Li, John Boble, Mari Lee, Henry Wang, Maximilian Morel and Eve Wolf

