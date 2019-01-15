Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Ensemble for the Romantic Century's MAESTRO
Ensemble for the Romantic Century continues the 2018 - '19 season, ERC's 18th, with Maestro by Eve Wolf. This limited Off-Broadway engagement runs through February 9th only. Performances are at The Duke on 42nd Street (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues).
BroadwayWorld was there for opening night, and you can check out the photos below!
Donald T. Sanders, ERC Director of Theatrical Production, directs John Noble in the title role. Maestro also features Mari Lee and Henry Wang on violins, Matthew Cohen on viola, Ari Evan on cello, Zhenni Li on piano, and Maximilian Morel on trumpet.
MAESTRO brings to life the story of legendary conductor Arturo Toscanini and his brave opposition to Fascism. His refusal to perform in Italy and Germany, and his trips to Palestine to conduct an orchestra made up of Jewish refugees made headlines around the world. Drawing on his passionate letters to his lover, the young Italian pianist Ada Mainardi, along with music by his contemporaries, this moving theatrical experience shows us that even during one of the darkest chapters in human history, an artist's voice can be heard.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Donald T. Sanders, Ari Evan, Matthew Cohen, Zhenni Li, John Boble, Mari Lee, Henry Wang, Maximilian Morel and Eve Wolf
Eve Wolf and Harvey Sachs
Eve Wolf and Harvey Sachs
Donald T. Sanders and Eve Wolf
Donald T. Sanders and Eve Wolf
Donald T. Sanders, Eve Wolf and Max Barros
Eve Wolf and John Noble
Eve Wolf, John Noble and Donald T. Sanders
Maximilian Morel
Maximilian Morel and guest
Mari Lee
Mari Lee
Henry Wang
Henry Wang
Zhenni Li
Matthew Cohen and Zhenni Li
Matthew Cohen and Zhenni Li
Matthew Cohen and Zhenni Li
Henry Wang and Ari Evan
Matthew Cohen, Zhenni Li, Henry Wang, Maximilian Morel, Mari Lee and Ari Evan
Ari Evan, Matthew Cohen, Zhenni Li, John Noble, Mari Lee, Henry Wang and Maximilian Morel
Ari Evan, Matthew Cohen, Zhenni Li, John Noble, Mari Lee, Henry Wang and Maximilian Morel
Donald T. Sanders and John Noble
John Noble and Henry Wang
Donald T. Sanders, Ari Evan, Matthew Cohen, Zhenni Li, John Boble, Mari Lee, Henry Wang, Maximilian Morel and Eve Wolf