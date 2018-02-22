Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal with the Company of CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD

Children of a Lesser God, playing at Broadway's Studio 54 (254 W 54th Street) this spring, will be directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon and feature the scintillating arrival of Joshua Jackson in his Broadway debut. Performances are scheduled to begin March 22, 2018 with an opening night set for Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

In 1980, Children of a Lesser God premiered on Broadway and asked: how can we truly communicate? Now, Tony Award®-winning director Kenny Leon(A Raisin in the Sun, Fences) is laying this question bare in a breathtaking new revival of this landmark play starring Joshua Jackson ("The Affair"), Lauren Ridloff (Wonderstruck), and Anthony Edwards ("ER").

Winner of the Tony, Drama Desk, and Olivier Awards for Best Play, Children of a Lesser God tells the story of an unconventional teacher at a school for the deaf and the remarkable woman he meets there. As their relationship heats up, so does their need for control, igniting a thrilling exploration of passion, intimacy, and connection.

The cast met the press this week and BWW was on hand to capture all the action. Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson



Joshua Jackson



Lauren Ridloff



Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson



Kenny Leon



Anthony Edwards



Nyle DiMarco



Joshua Jackson



Joshua Jackson



Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson



Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff



Kenny Leon, Lauren Ridloff, Joshua Jackson and Nyle DiMarco



John McGinty, Julee Cerda, Joshua Jackson, Lauren Ridloff, Kecia Lewis, Anthony Edwards and Threshelle Edmond



Joshua Jackson, Lauren Ridloff and Kecia Lewis



Kenny Leon, Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff



Kenny Leon, Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson