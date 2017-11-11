Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal with Drew Gehling, Lesli Mergherita, and More for ROCKERS ON BROADWAY

ROCKERS ON BROADWAY, the original Broadway rock concert series, a fun unique charity event, featuring Broadway's best rockin' out with a live band. Proceeds to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and non-profit performing arts education programs.

This year at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: LEGENDS LIVE ON! The ensemble will pay tribute to legendary musicians who have passed on. The greatest Rock & Roll band might be in heaven, but they continue to be the soundtrack of our lives and live on inspiring us with their music.

Each year ROCKERS ON BROADWAY honors industry luminaries who have inspired and enhanced the community. As announced earlier, the Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Tony Award-winner Tom Viola, Executive Director for Broadway Cares / Equity Fights Aids.

VIP table seating for ROCKERS ON BROADWAY begins at $325 for a single ticket, $625 for a table for 2, and $2,500 for a table of 8. General Admission tickets are $100 and Standing Room tickets are available for $25. Visit www.rockersonbroadway.com to order.

The PATH Fund, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting arts education. We support pre-professional training organizations with scholarship and program funding. Additionally, we support NYC's thriving arts community by working with aspiring writers to develop new works of music and theater.

Building on the successful presentation of the annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY® benefit concert, the PATH creative team has created PATH PRODUCTIONS to produce special and private events, as well as develop and workshop new works in music and theatre. Since the inception of Rockers in 1993, they have raised over half a million dollars for performing arts charities.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



The Band-Henry Aronson (Music Director/ Key 1), Steve "Hoops" Snyder (Key 2), Maximilian Sangerman (Trumpet), Jay Leslie (Sax, Reeds, Flute), Joe Snyder (Trombone), Donnie Kehr (Drums), Gary Bristol (Bass), Jonathan Linden (Guitar 2) and Nate Brown (Guitar 1)



Joe Snyder



Henry Aronson



Steve "Hoops" Snyder



Maximilian Sangerman



Constantine Maroulis



Drew Gehling



Kennedy Caughell



Jay Leslie



Gary Seligson (Drums)



Lesli Margherita



Lesli Margherita and Donnie Kehr



Michael Cerveris, Alex Brightman and Donnie Kehr



Alex Brightman



Michael Cerveris



Brian Charles Rooney and our youngest Rocker on Broadway!



Evie Dolan



Monica Hayon ad Olivia Leone



Mila Dorji and Shelkar Dorji



Jay Leslie, Joe Snyder and Evie Dolan



Jonathan Linden and Nate Brown



Jay Leslie and Joe Snyder



Evie Dolan and Donnie Kehr