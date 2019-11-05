Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE

Article Pixel Nov. 5, 2019  

Only Make Believe (OMB), a non-profit organization and children's theater company, hosted its 20th Anniversary Gala event, Make Believe on Broadway, at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre last night.

The star-studded Broadway-filled show included performances from the cast of Oklahoma! and The Book of Mormon in addition to appearances by Hamilton's Euan Morton, Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers) and Seth Rudetsky plus a special performance by Sir Ian McKellen - in which he presented the official proclamation from the Mayor's office.

Only Make Believe debuted in October 1999 at Rusk Institute's Pediatric Unit, NYU Langone Medical Center, as a project of The James and Dena Hammerstein Foundation. Dena Hammerstein established Only Make Believe in memory of her husband James, the son of theatre legend Oscar Hammerstein, for his dedication to the theatre and her own passionate love for children in need.

The concept of Only Make Believe developed out of Dena's desire to introduce children living with chronic illnesses and disabilities to the magical world of theatre. Since trips to the theatre proved to be too overwhelming for many of the children, Dena decided to bring the theatre to them, helping to create a unique version of live theatre in which each child plays an integral part in the production. Now, 20 years and 5,000 performances later, Only Make Believe visits over 60 hospitals along the East Coast.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
Rafael Ferreira

Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
Rafael Ferreira, Alan Pagnota

Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
Alan Pagnota

Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
Sir Ian McKellen, Dena Hammerstein

Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
Sir Ian McKellen, Dena Hammerstein

Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
Sir Ian McKellen

Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
Dena Hammerstein

Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
Diego Prieto, Brad Oscar

Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
Diego Prieto, Brad Oscar

Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
Zoe Wanamaker

Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
Zoe Wanamaker

Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
Ilsy Hoo

Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
Ilsy Hoo

Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
Sade Baderinwa

Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
Denver Milord

Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
Denver Milord

Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
Jason Kravits

Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
Jason Kravits

Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
Alan Cumming

Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
Alan Cumming

Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
Hayley Mills

Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
Hayley Mills



Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Ian McKellen and More Walk the Red Carpet at ONLY MAKE BELIEVE
  • Photo Coverage: Kristin Chenoweth Rehearses for Broadway Return in FOR THE GIRLS
  • Photo Coverage: MCC Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SEARED
  • Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of THE MICHAELS
  • Photo Coverage: MOULIN ROUGE! Celebrates 100th Performance
  • Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of MTC's BELLA BELLA