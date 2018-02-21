Photo Coverage: Gillian Jacobs, Aya Cash and the Cast of KINGS Celebrate Opening Night at the Public Theater

The Public Theater presents the world premiere of Kings, written by Sarah Burgess and directed by Thomas Kail. Part of The Public's Astor Anniversary Season at their landmark downtown home on Lafayette Street, celebrating 50 years of new work at 425 Lafayette Street and the 50th Anniversary of HAIR, Kings officially opened last night, February 20 and will now run an additional week through Sunday, April 1.

The complete cast of Kings features Aya Cash (Lauren), Eisa Davis (Representative Sydney Millsap), Zach Grenier (Senator John McDowell), Gillian Jacobs (Kate), and Rachel Leslie (Understudy for Kate, Lauren, and Rep. Sydney Millsap).

Playwright Sarah Burgess and Tony-winning director Thomas Kail team up again for Kings, a scathingly funny new play about the people at the heart of our democracy. Kate is a whip-smart lobbyist who doesn't waste her time on anyone who can't get elected, stay elected, and help her clients get what they want. Kate thinks Representative Sydney Millsap is a political neophyte whose staunch ideals are going to cost her a burgeoning political career. But Representative Millsap and her high-minded principles turn out to be more resilient than Washington was expecting, and for the first time, Kate is faced with a choice that might change everything for her: back the system, or back what she believes in?

KINGS features scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Jason Lyons, and original music and sound design by Lindsay Jones.

