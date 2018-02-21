Photo Coverage: Gillian Jacobs, Aya Cash and the Cast of KINGS Celebrate Opening Night at the Public Theater

Feb. 21, 2018  

The Public Theater presents the world premiere of Kings, written by Sarah Burgess and directed by Thomas Kail. Part of The Public's Astor Anniversary Season at their landmark downtown home on Lafayette Street, celebrating 50 years of new work at 425 Lafayette Street and the 50th Anniversary of HAIR, Kings officially opened last night, February 20 and will now run an additional week through Sunday, April 1.

The complete cast of Kings features Aya Cash (Lauren), Eisa Davis (Representative Sydney Millsap), Zach Grenier (Senator John McDowell), Gillian Jacobs (Kate), and Rachel Leslie (Understudy for Kate, Lauren, and Rep. Sydney Millsap).

Playwright Sarah Burgess and Tony-winning director Thomas Kail team up again for Kings, a scathingly funny new play about the people at the heart of our democracy. Kate is a whip-smart lobbyist who doesn't waste her time on anyone who can't get elected, stay elected, and help her clients get what they want. Kate thinks Representative Sydney Millsap is a political neophyte whose staunch ideals are going to cost her a burgeoning political career. But Representative Millsap and her high-minded principles turn out to be more resilient than Washington was expecting, and for the first time, Kate is faced with a choice that might change everything for her: back the system, or back what she believes in?

KINGS features scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Jason Lyons, and original music and sound design by Lindsay Jones.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

Photo Coverage: Gillian Jacobs, Aya Cash and the Cast of KINGS Celebrate Opening Night at the Public Theater
Hugh Dancy

Photo Coverage: Gillian Jacobs, Aya Cash and the Cast of KINGS Celebrate Opening Night at the Public Theater
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photo Coverage: Gillian Jacobs, Aya Cash and the Cast of KINGS Celebrate Opening Night at the Public Theater
Nikki M. James

Photo Coverage: Gillian Jacobs, Aya Cash and the Cast of KINGS Celebrate Opening Night at the Public Theater
Cush Jumbo

Photo Coverage: Gillian Jacobs, Aya Cash and the Cast of KINGS Celebrate Opening Night at the Public Theater
Steven Pasquale

Photo Coverage: Gillian Jacobs, Aya Cash and the Cast of KINGS Celebrate Opening Night at the Public Theater
Alex Lacamoire

Photo Coverage: Gillian Jacobs, Aya Cash and the Cast of KINGS Celebrate Opening Night at the Public Theater
Eisa Davis

Photo Coverage: Gillian Jacobs, Aya Cash and the Cast of KINGS Celebrate Opening Night at the Public Theater
Aya Cash

Photo Coverage: Gillian Jacobs, Aya Cash and the Cast of KINGS Celebrate Opening Night at the Public Theater
Zach Grenier

Photo Coverage: Gillian Jacobs, Aya Cash and the Cast of KINGS Celebrate Opening Night at the Public Theater
Gillian Jacobs

Photo Coverage: Gillian Jacobs, Aya Cash and the Cast of KINGS Celebrate Opening Night at the Public Theater
Rachel Leslie

Photo Coverage: Gillian Jacobs, Aya Cash and the Cast of KINGS Celebrate Opening Night at the Public Theater
Sarah Burgess and Thomas Kail

Photo Coverage: Gillian Jacobs, Aya Cash and the Cast of KINGS Celebrate Opening Night at the Public Theater
Oskar Eustis, Sarah Burgess and Thomas Kail

Photo Coverage: Gillian Jacobs, Aya Cash and the Cast of KINGS Celebrate Opening Night at the Public Theater
Rachel Leslie, Zach Grenier, Gillian Jacobs, Aya Cash and Eisa Davis

Photo Coverage: Gillian Jacobs, Aya Cash and the Cast of KINGS Celebrate Opening Night at the Public Theater
Gillian Jacobs, Zach Grenier, Aya Cash, Eisa Davis, Sarah Burgess and Thomas Kail

Photo Coverage: Gillian Jacobs, Aya Cash and the Cast of KINGS Celebrate Opening Night at the Public Theater
Oskar Eustis, Gillian Jacobs, Zach Grenier, Aya Cash, Eisa Davis, Sara Burgess and Thomas Kail

Photo Coverage: Gillian Jacobs, Aya Cash and the Cast of KINGS Celebrate Opening Night at the Public Theater
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Oskar Eustis

Photo Coverage: Gillian Jacobs, Aya Cash and the Cast of KINGS Celebrate Opening Night at the Public Theater
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Linda Lenzi



  • Photo Coverage: Gillian Jacobs, Aya Cash and the Cast of KINGS Celebrate Opening Night at the Public Theater
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Brandon Cole's IMPERFECT LOVE
  • Photo Coverage: John Lithgow Celebrates Opening Night of STORIES BY HEART
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of HOT MESS at the Jerry Orbach Theatre
  • Photo Coverage: OFFICE HOUR Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater
  • Photo Coverage: Steven Pasquale and Company of JUNK Celebrate Opening Night!