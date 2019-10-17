FORBIDDEN BROADWAY
Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATIONS Opens at The Triad

Article Pixel Oct. 17, 2019  

Gerard Alessandrini's Forbidden Broadway, one of NYC's best-loved and highly anticipated productions, is back this season after a five-year absence.

Spoofs include Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, this season's Oklahoma! revival, The Ferryman, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, the Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof,, Dear Evan Hansen, and the new generation of Broadway stars including Billy Porter, Santino Fontana, Karen Olivio, Alex Brightman and exciting turns by Bette Midler, Andre De Shields, Bernadette Peters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and several surprises.

Forbidden Broadway has been a theatrical institution since 1982, when Gerard Alessandrini created the first edition that lampooned the Broadway shows and stars of the day who often stop by to laugh at themselves alongside the public. Forbidden Broadway has garnered international acclaim and awards that include 7 Drama Desks Awards, an Obie, a Drama League Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards and a Special Tony Award along the way. Click here for tickets.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Joshua Turchin, Jenny Lee Stern, Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia and Chris Collins-Pisano

Joshua Turchin

Aline Mayagoitia

The cast that includes-Chris Collins-Pisano, Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia, Jenny Lee Stern and Joshua Turchin

Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, Joshua Turchin, Aline Mayagoitia and Immanuel Houston

Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, Joshua Turchin and Immanuel Houston

Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, Joshua Turchin and Immanuel Houston

Fred Barton, Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, Gerard Alessandrini, Joshua Turchin and Immanuel Houston

Fred Barton, Aline Mayogoitia, John Freedson, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, Gerard Alessandrini Joshua Turchin and Immanuel Houston

John Freedson Jenny Lee Stern, Joshua Turchin, Gerard Alessandrini, Gerry McIntyre, Dustin Cross and Chris Collins-Pisano

Jenny Lee Stern, Gerard Alessandrini, John Freedson and Aline Mayagoitia

Immanuel Houston, Fred Barton, Joshua Turchin, Gerard Alessandrini, Chris Collins-Pisano, Dustin Cross, Conor Donnelly and Gerry McIntyre

Jenny Lee Stern and Aline Mayagoitia

Conor Donnelly (Wig Design), Jenny Lee Stern, Aline Mayagoitia and Dustin Cross (Costume Design)

Conor Donnelly, Jenny Lee Stern, Aline Mayagoitia and Dustin Cross

Dustin Cross and Gerry McIntyre (Choreographer)

Immanuel Houston and Jenny Lee Stern

Immanuel Houston, Chris Collins-Pisano, Joshua Turchin, Jenny Lee Stern and Aline Mayagoitia

Immanuel Houston

Jared Bradshaw and Aline Mayagoitia

Jeanne Montano and Aline Mayagoitia

Jason Turchin, Joshua Turchin, Kira Turchin and Shaina Turchin

Eddie Rabon Sherry Kane, Joshua Turchin and Kate Lorentzen

Jenny Lee Stern

Jenny Lee Stern

Jared Bradshaw, Gina Kreiezmar, Michael West, Karen Murphy and Karen Wilder

Lori Hammel, Fred Barton, Craig Laurie, Jeanne Montano, Dorothy Kiara and Kohn Freedson

