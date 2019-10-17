Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATIONS Opens at The Triad
Gerard Alessandrini's Forbidden Broadway, one of NYC's best-loved and highly anticipated productions, is back this season after a five-year absence.
Spoofs include Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, this season's Oklahoma! revival, The Ferryman, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, the Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof,, Dear Evan Hansen, and the new generation of Broadway stars including Billy Porter, Santino Fontana, Karen Olivio, Alex Brightman and exciting turns by Bette Midler, Andre De Shields, Bernadette Peters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and several surprises.
Forbidden Broadway has been a theatrical institution since 1982, when Gerard Alessandrini created the first edition that lampooned the Broadway shows and stars of the day who often stop by to laugh at themselves alongside the public. Forbidden Broadway has garnered international acclaim and awards that include 7 Drama Desks Awards, an Obie, a Drama League Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards and a Special Tony Award along the way. Click here for tickets.
Check out photos from inside opening night below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Joshua Turchin, Jenny Lee Stern, Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia and Chris Collins-Pisano
Joshua Turchin
The cast that includes-Chris Collins-Pisano, Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia, Jenny Lee Stern and Joshua Turchin
Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, Joshua Turchin, Aline Mayagoitia and Immanuel Houston
Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, Joshua Turchin and Immanuel Houston
Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, Joshua Turchin and Immanuel Houston
Fred Barton, Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, Gerard Alessandrini, Joshua Turchin and Immanuel Houston
Fred Barton, Aline Mayogoitia, John Freedson, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, Gerard Alessandrini Joshua Turchin and Immanuel Houston
John Freedson Jenny Lee Stern, Joshua Turchin, Gerard Alessandrini, Gerry McIntyre, Dustin Cross and Chris Collins-Pisano
Jenny Lee Stern, Gerard Alessandrini, John Freedson and Aline Mayagoitia
Immanuel Houston, Fred Barton, Joshua Turchin, Gerard Alessandrini, Chris Collins-Pisano, Dustin Cross, Conor Donnelly and Gerry McIntyre
Jenny Lee Stern and Aline Mayagoitia
Conor Donnelly (Wig Design), Jenny Lee Stern, Aline Mayagoitia and Dustin Cross (Costume Design)
Conor Donnelly, Jenny Lee Stern, Aline Mayagoitia and Dustin Cross
Dustin Cross and Gerry McIntyre (Choreographer)
Immanuel Houston and Jenny Lee Stern
Immanuel Houston, Chris Collins-Pisano, Joshua Turchin, Jenny Lee Stern and Aline Mayagoitia
Jared Bradshaw and Aline Mayagoitia
Jeanne Montano and Aline Mayagoitia
Jason Turchin, Joshua Turchin, Kira Turchin and Shaina Turchin
Eddie Rabon Sherry Kane, Joshua Turchin and Kate Lorentzen
Jenny Lee Stern
Jenny Lee Stern
Jared Bradshaw, Gina Kreiezmar, Michael West, Karen Murphy and Karen Wilder
Lori Hammel, Fred Barton, Craig Laurie, Jeanne Montano, Dorothy Kiara and Kohn Freedson