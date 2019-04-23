Photo Coverage: Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Honors John Logan with Monte Cristo Award

Apr. 23, 2019  

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center just held its Monte Cristo Award Gala last night at the Edison Ballroom- an event that featured opening remarks from composer, actor and Tony Award-winner, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Academy Award-winning actor and O'Neill Center trustee, Michael Douglas presented the iconic statue to playwright and screenwriter John Logan, at the gala evening in celebration of Logan's many achievements.

The Monte Cristo Award is presented to a prominent individual each year in recognition of a distinguished career exemplifying Eugene O'Neill's "pioneering spirit, unceasing artistic commitment, and excellence," and furthering the American theater.

Past recipients of the Award include actors Judith Light, Meryl Streep, Michael Douglas, Nathan Lane, Christopher Plummer, James Earl Jones, Jason Robards, Jr., Zoe Caldwell, Brian Dennehy, & Karl Malden; playwrights August Wilson, Wendy Wasserstein, Edward Albee, & Neil Simon; directors Harold Prince & George C. Wolfe; and Lin-Manuel Miranda & Arthur & Barbara Gelb.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Robyn Hurder

Robyn Hurder

Preston Whiteway

Preston Whiteway

Tom Viertel, Pat Daily

Tom Viertel, Pat Daily

Kate Baldwin

Kate Baldwin

Kyle McArthur

Kyle McArthur

Kyle McArthur, Kate Baldwin

Kyle McArthur, Kate Baldwin

Forrest McClendon

Forrest McClendon

Reed Birney

Reed Birney

Sam Lilja

Sam Lilja

John Logan

John Logan

Tommy Tonge, John Logan

Tommy Tonge, John Logan

Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez

Heather Henson, Eric Wright

Preston Whiteway, John Logan

Preston Whiteway, John Logan

Lia Vollack, Derek McLane

Lia Vollack, Derek McLane

Stephen Hendel, Ruth Hendel

Stephen Hendel, Ruth Hendel

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

William Darling

William Darling

Hunter Bell

Hunter Bell

Monika McLennan, Jason Crosby

Monika McLennan, Jason Crosby

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Jason Eagan

Jason Eagan



