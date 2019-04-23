Photo Coverage: Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Honors John Logan with Monte Cristo Award

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center just held its Monte Cristo Award Gala last night at the Edison Ballroom- an event that featured opening remarks from composer, actor and Tony Award-winner, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Academy Award-winning actor and O'Neill Center trustee, Michael Douglas presented the iconic statue to playwright and screenwriter John Logan, at the gala evening in celebration of Logan's many achievements.

The Monte Cristo Award is presented to a prominent individual each year in recognition of a distinguished career exemplifying Eugene O'Neill's "pioneering spirit, unceasing artistic commitment, and excellence," and furthering the American theater.

Past recipients of the Award include actors Judith Light, Meryl Streep, Michael Douglas, Nathan Lane, Christopher Plummer, James Earl Jones, Jason Robards, Jr., Zoe Caldwell, Brian Dennehy, & Karl Malden; playwrights August Wilson, Wendy Wasserstein, Edward Albee, & Neil Simon; directors Harold Prince & George C. Wolfe; and Lin-Manuel Miranda & Arthur & Barbara Gelb.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



