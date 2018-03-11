Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Thrills Audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below

Mar. 11, 2018  

Like a graceful matador who has complete control of the engagement and can dramatically move and dominate an arena, Chita Rivera brought her talent, magic and super Broadway stardom to the stage of Feinstein's/54 Below last night and here are some of the photos.

The show which revisits many moments from her legendary career displays the excitement and artistry of the two-time Tony Award winner and is bringing audiences to their feet at Broadway's Supper Club.

All this is happening in the year that is celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Chita's gripping performance as Anita in the original West Side Story. Chita is exhilarating from every angle, and even when as a matador does, she strikingly poses with her back facing the audience it's one of the most electrifying moments on a Cabaret stage. This is a "happening" at Feinstein's/54 Below and every night there seem to be different celebrities in the audience for Chita Rivera.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Thrills Audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below
Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Thrills Audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below
Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Thrills Audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below
Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Thrills Audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below
Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Thrills Audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below
Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Thrills Audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below
Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Thrills Audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below
Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Thrills Audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below
Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Thrills Audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below
Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Thrills Audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below
Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Thrills Audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below

Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Thrills Audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below
Chita Rivera & Valarie Pettiford

Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Thrills Audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below
Chita Rivera & Rick Elice, (Book, Jersey Boys)

Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Thrills Audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below
Jamie deRoy & Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Thrills Audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below
Chita Rivera & Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Thrills Audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below
Tamara Tunie & Eda Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Thrills Audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below
Chita


Related Articles


From This Author Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Thrills Audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with the NY Pops' SEE YOU AT THE MOVIES
  • Photo Coverage: Desmond Child Concludes Feinstein's/54 Below Engagement
  • Photo Coverage: Rex Reed Brings His Words and Songs to the Beach Cafe
  • Photo Coverage: Steve Tyrell Brings His Music To The Royal Room
  • Photo Coverage: Little Anthony Presented With Lifetime Achievement Award By The Footlighters Club