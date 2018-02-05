Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!

Feb. 5, 2018  

Memphis' original Broadway cast members Tony nominee Chad Kimball (Come From Away), Cass Morgan (The Bridges of Madison County), and J. Bernard Calloway (All The Way) came together for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS, a one night only concert at Feinstein's/54 Below last night, February 4th.

Memphis, which won the 2010 Tony Award for Best Musical, has music by David Bryan (BonJovi), lyrics by Bryan and Joe DiPietro (I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change), and a book by Mr. DiPietro. The show was directed by Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo.

54 SINGS MEMPHIS was hosted by Memphis' original lead producers, Randy Adams and Sue Frost (Come From Away). The concert was directed by Robert W. Schneider (regional premiere of Memphis) and music directed by Joshua Zecher-Ross (George Street's I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change).

Inspired by actual events, Memphis is about a white radio DJ who wants to change the world and an African-American singer who is ready for her big break. As they vow to change the world one song at a time, they find that their love for music is not the only love they share.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
54 Sings Memphis.the cast includes-Chad Kimball, Felicia Boswell, J. Bernard Calloway, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Antoine L. Smith, Cass Morgan, Justin Baret, Justin Baret, Iris Beaumier, Dionne Figgins, Lauren Lim Jackson, Tyrone Jackson, Kyle Javon, Raquel Jennings, Candice Monet McCall, Dan'yelle Williamson, Joseph Allen, Cam Cote, Kevin Covert, Christopher Gurr, Graham Hancock, Will Hutcheson, John Jellison, Allsun O'Malley and Talia Suskauer

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Original cast members that includes-Tyrone Jackson, Dan'yelle Williamson, Kevin Covert, Candice Monet McCall, Antoine L. Smith, Darius Barnes, Dionne Figgins, Chad Kimball, John Jellison, Cass Morgan, Christopher Gurr, J. Bernard Calloway and Felicia Boswell

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Gilbert L. Bailey, II, Antoine L. Smith, J. Bernard Calloway, Cass Morgan, Felicia Boswell, Chad Kimball and John Jellison

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Robert W. Schneider (Producer and Director)

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Randy Adams

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Sue Frost

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
J. Bernard Calloway

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
The Beale Street Ensemble that included-Justin Baret, Darius Barnes, Iris Beaumier, Dionne Figgins, Lauren Lim Jackson, Tyrone Jackson, Kyle Javon, Raquel Jennings, Candice Monet McCall and Dan'yelle Williamson

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
J. Bernard Calloway

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
J. Bernard Calloway and Felicia Boswell

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Felicia Boswell

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
J. Bernard Calloway, Felicia Boswell and The Beale Street Ensemble that included-Justin Baret, Darius Barnes, Iris Beaumier, Dionne Figgins, Lauren Lim Jackson, Tyrone Jackson, Kyle Javon, Raquel Jennings, Candice Monet McCall and Dan'yelle Williamson

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Chad Kimball

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Chad Kimball

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Chad Kimball

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Chad Kimball

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Chad Kimball and Christopher Gurr

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Darius Barnes

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Felicia Boswell

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Gilbert L. Bailey II

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Chad Kimball

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Chad Kimball

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Justin Baret, Darius Barnes and Tyrone Jackson

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Kevin Covert

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
John Jellison

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Members of the Main Street Ensemble-Graham Hancock, Joseph Allen, Allsun O'Malley and Talia Suskauer

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Gilbert L. Bailey II with Members of the Main Street Ensemble-Graham Hancock, Joseph Allen, Allsun O'Malley and Talia Suskauer

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Cass Morgan

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Cass Morgan

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Cass Morgan

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
The Beale Street Ensemble that included-Justin Baret, Darius Barnes, Iris Beaumier, Dionne Figgins, Lauren Lim Jackson, Tyrone Jackson, Kyle Javon, Raquel Jennings, Candice Monet McCall and Dan'yelle Williamson

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Felicia Boswell and Chad Kimball

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Felicia Boswell

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Felicia Boswell

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Felicia Boswell

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Chad Kimball

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Felicia Boswell and the Someday Singers-Dan'yelle Williamson, Raquel Jennings and Dionne Figgins

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
J. Bernard Calloway

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Chad Kimball with The Cast of 54 Sings Memphis

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Tyrone Jackson and Antoine L. Smith

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Gilbert L. Bailey II

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Gilbert L. Bailey II

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
The Beale Street Ensemble that included-Justin Baret, Darius Barnes, Iris Beaumier, Dionne Figgins, Lauren Lim Jackson, Tyrone Jackson, Kyle Javon, Raquel Jennings, Candice Monet McCall and Dan'yelle Williamson

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Chad Kimball, Felicia Boswell and J. Bernard Calloway

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Chad Kimball, Felicia Boswell and J. Bernard Calloway

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
54 Sings Memphis

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan, J. Bernard Calloway, Antoine L. Smith and Gilbert L. Bailey II

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Cass Morgan, J. Bernard Calloway, Antoine L. Smith and Gilbert L. Bailey II

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Cass Morgan and J. Bernard Calloway

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Felicia Boswell and Chad Kimball

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Felicia Boswell and Chad Kimball

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Chad Kimball

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Felicia Boswell and Chad Kimball

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Antoine L. Smith, Gilbert L. Bailey II, J. Bernard Calloway, Chad Kimball and Felicia Boswell

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
J. Bernard Calloway, Chad Kimball and Felicia Boswell

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
J. Bernard Calloway, Chad Kimball and Felicia Boswell

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
J. Bernard Calloway, Chad Kimball and Felicia Boswell

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Cass Morgan, Antoine L. Smith, Gilbert L. Bailey II, J. Bernard Calloway, Chad Kimball and Felicia Boswell

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Cass Morgan and Antoine L. Smith

Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
Cass Morgan, Antoine L. Smith, Gilbert L. Bailey II, J. Bernard Calloway, Chad Kimball and Felicia Boswell


Related Articles

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!
  • Photo Coverage: The New York Pops Presents HEART AND SOUL, Featuring James Monroe Iglehart and Capathia Jenkins
  • Photo Coverage: THE OUTSIDER Celebrates Opening Night at Paper Mill Playhouse
  • Photo Coverage: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Celebrates Another Broadway Birthday!
  • Photo Coverage: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Take its 30th Anniversary Bows
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's 30th Anniversary Celebration

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com