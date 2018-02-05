Photo Coverage: Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan & More Reunite for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS!

Memphis' original Broadway cast members Tony nominee Chad Kimball (Come From Away), Cass Morgan (The Bridges of Madison County), and J. Bernard Calloway (All The Way) came together for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS, a one night only concert at Feinstein's/54 Below last night, February 4th.

Memphis, which won the 2010 Tony Award for Best Musical, has music by David Bryan (BonJovi), lyrics by Bryan and Joe DiPietro (I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change), and a book by Mr. DiPietro. The show was directed by Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo.

54 SINGS MEMPHIS was hosted by Memphis' original lead producers, Randy Adams and Sue Frost (Come From Away). The concert was directed by Robert W. Schneider (regional premiere of Memphis) and music directed by Joshua Zecher-Ross (George Street's I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change).

Inspired by actual events, Memphis is about a white radio DJ who wants to change the world and an African-American singer who is ready for her big break. As they vow to change the world one song at a time, they find that their love for music is not the only love they share.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



54 Sings Memphis.the cast includes-Chad Kimball, Felicia Boswell, J. Bernard Calloway, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Antoine L. Smith, Cass Morgan, Justin Baret, Justin Baret, Iris Beaumier, Dionne Figgins, Lauren Lim Jackson, Tyrone Jackson, Kyle Javon, Raquel Jennings, Candice Monet McCall, Dan'yelle Williamson, Joseph Allen, Cam Cote, Kevin Covert, Christopher Gurr, Graham Hancock, Will Hutcheson, John Jellison, Allsun O'Malley and Talia Suskauer



Original cast members that includes-Tyrone Jackson, Dan'yelle Williamson, Kevin Covert, Candice Monet McCall, Antoine L. Smith, Darius Barnes, Dionne Figgins, Chad Kimball, John Jellison, Cass Morgan, Christopher Gurr, J. Bernard Calloway and Felicia Boswell



Gilbert L. Bailey, II, Antoine L. Smith, J. Bernard Calloway, Cass Morgan, Felicia Boswell, Chad Kimball and John Jellison



Robert W. Schneider (Producer and Director)



Randy Adams



Sue Frost



J. Bernard Calloway



The Beale Street Ensemble that included-Justin Baret, Darius Barnes, Iris Beaumier, Dionne Figgins, Lauren Lim Jackson, Tyrone Jackson, Kyle Javon, Raquel Jennings, Candice Monet McCall and Dan'yelle Williamson



J. Bernard Calloway



J. Bernard Calloway and Felicia Boswell



Felicia Boswell



J. Bernard Calloway, Felicia Boswell and The Beale Street Ensemble that included-Justin Baret, Darius Barnes, Iris Beaumier, Dionne Figgins, Lauren Lim Jackson, Tyrone Jackson, Kyle Javon, Raquel Jennings, Candice Monet McCall and Dan'yelle Williamson



Chad Kimball



Chad Kimball



Chad Kimball



Chad Kimball



Chad Kimball and Christopher Gurr



Darius Barnes



Felicia Boswell



Gilbert L. Bailey II



Chad Kimball



Chad Kimball



Justin Baret, Darius Barnes and Tyrone Jackson



Kevin Covert



John Jellison



Members of the Main Street Ensemble-Graham Hancock, Joseph Allen, Allsun O'Malley and Talia Suskauer



Gilbert L. Bailey II with Members of the Main Street Ensemble-Graham Hancock, Joseph Allen, Allsun O'Malley and Talia Suskauer



Cass Morgan



Cass Morgan



Cass Morgan



The Beale Street Ensemble that included-Justin Baret, Darius Barnes, Iris Beaumier, Dionne Figgins, Lauren Lim Jackson, Tyrone Jackson, Kyle Javon, Raquel Jennings, Candice Monet McCall and Dan'yelle Williamson



Felicia Boswell and Chad Kimball



Felicia Boswell



Felicia Boswell



Felicia Boswell



Chad Kimball



Felicia Boswell and the Someday Singers-Dan'yelle Williamson, Raquel Jennings and Dionne Figgins



J. Bernard Calloway



Chad Kimball with The Cast of 54 Sings Memphis



Tyrone Jackson and Antoine L. Smith



Gilbert L. Bailey II



Gilbert L. Bailey II



The Beale Street Ensemble that included-Justin Baret, Darius Barnes, Iris Beaumier, Dionne Figgins, Lauren Lim Jackson, Tyrone Jackson, Kyle Javon, Raquel Jennings, Candice Monet McCall and Dan'yelle Williamson



Chad Kimball, Felicia Boswell and J. Bernard Calloway



Chad Kimball, Felicia Boswell and J. Bernard Calloway



54 Sings Memphis



Chad Kimball, Cass Morgan, J. Bernard Calloway, Antoine L. Smith and Gilbert L. Bailey II



Cass Morgan, J. Bernard Calloway, Antoine L. Smith and Gilbert L. Bailey II



Cass Morgan and J. Bernard Calloway



Felicia Boswell and Chad Kimball



Felicia Boswell and Chad Kimball



Chad Kimball



Felicia Boswell and Chad Kimball



Antoine L. Smith, Gilbert L. Bailey II, J. Bernard Calloway, Chad Kimball and Felicia Boswell



J. Bernard Calloway, Chad Kimball and Felicia Boswell



J. Bernard Calloway, Chad Kimball and Felicia Boswell



J. Bernard Calloway, Chad Kimball and Felicia Boswell



Cass Morgan, Antoine L. Smith, Gilbert L. Bailey II, J. Bernard Calloway, Chad Kimball and Felicia Boswell



Cass Morgan and Antoine L. Smith



Cass Morgan, Antoine L. Smith, Gilbert L. Bailey II, J. Bernard Calloway, Chad Kimball and Felicia Boswell