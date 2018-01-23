Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY

Jan. 23, 2018  

Broadway came out last night for the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit to support SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young. Attendees included Mike Adam, Lazaro Arbos, Kate Arrington, David Alan Basche, Erich Bergen, Everett Bradley, Alex Brightman, Jenn Colella, Maddie Corman, Nadia Dajani, Lucy DeVito, Brandon Victor Dixon, Melissa Errico, Gilbert Gottfried, Mariska Hargitay, Jeremy Hays, Peter Hermann, Seth Herzog, Cady Huffman, Thomas Kail, Chilina Kennedy, Richard Kind, Terry Kinney, Alex Lacamoire, Ilana Levine, Justin Long, Patrick McEnroe, Keira Naughton, Michael Oberholtzer, Alysia Reiner, Caroline Rhea, Nicki Richards, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Michael Shannon, Evan Todd, Betsy Wolfe, Frank Wood, and many more!

BroadwayWorld brings you photos from inside the exciting night below!

The Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit raises crucial funds that help send young people who stutter to Camp SAY. Last year's event raised more than $135,000, helping children from families-in-need benefitfrom this life changing camp experience. Paul Rudd said, "To see these kids get in front of an audience and speak, which is difficult for anyone, is incredibly moving. What they do just speaks to the power of joining a group and gaining confidence."

More than 70 million people stutter, including 5% of all young children, and approximately 1 in every 100 adults. "Young people who stutter often face fear, ridicule and bullying, and may eventually silence themselves to hide their stutter. They may also feel isolated and alone," noted Taro Alexander, SAY Founder & President. "This Paul Ruddevent help kids and teens understand that stuttering shouldn't hold them back from anything they dream of doing."

The Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY.org) is a non-profit organization that offers innovative programs that address the physical, social and emotional impact of stuttering, including: Camp SAY;Confident Voices after-school & weekend programs; Speech Therapy,and support groups.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

high res photos

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Taro Alexander

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Paul Rudd

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Paul Rudd

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Paul Rudd

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Paul Rudd

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Paul Rudd and Taro Alexander

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Paul Rudd and Taro Alexander with the (SAY) kids

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Chilina Kennedy

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Chilina Kennedy

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Chilina Kennedy

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Jeffrey Blitz

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Jeffrey Blitz

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Terry Kinney

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Terry Kinney and son

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Max Gottfried and Gilbert Gottfried

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Lily Gottfried, Max Gottfried, Gilbert Gottfried and Dara Kravitz

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Gilbert Gottfried

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Lily Gottfried, Max Gottfried, Gilbert Gottfried and Dara Kravitz

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Evan Todd

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Evan Todd

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Evan Todd and Chilina Kennedy

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
David Alan Basche

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
David Alan Basche

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Alysia Reiner

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Alysia Reiner

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Alysia Reiner

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Alysia Reiner and David Alan Basche

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Frank Wood

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Frank Wood

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Frank Wood

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Frank Wood, Maddie Corman and Michael Oberholtzer

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Michael Oberholtzer

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Frank Wood, Maddie Corman and Michael Oberholtzer

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Lazaro Arbos

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Lazaro Arbos

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Lazaro Arbos with (SAY) kids

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Jeremy Hays

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Jeremy Hays

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Lucy DeVito

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Lucy DeVito

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Erich Bergen

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Erich Bergen

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Erich Bergen

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Betsy Wolfe

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Betsy Wolfe

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Betsy Wolfe

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Daphne Rubin-Vega and Thomas Kail

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Daphne Rubin-Vega and Thomas Kail

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Jonah Hill

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Jonah Hill

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Paul Rudd

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Taro Alexander and Paul Rudd

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Paul Rudd

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Paul Rudd with (SAY) kids

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Paul Rudd with (SAY) kids

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Paul Rudd with (SAY) kids

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Paul Rudd with (SAY) kids

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Paul Rudd


Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Broadway-Bound Cast of PRETTY WOMAN!
  • Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Support the Sixth Annual Paul Rudd All Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
  • Photo Coverage: PARTY FACE Opens at City Center
  • FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Broadway-Bound Cast of PRETTY WOMAN!
  • BWW Flashback: Jennifer Simard at the 2013 Off-Broadway Opening of DISASTER!
  • Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites in Times Square for Big Hug Day

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com