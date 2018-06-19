Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR

Jun. 19, 2018  

Last night, June 18, stars came out to relive some of the best Broadway showtunes of 1988 and 2017 at Broadway By The Year.

The concert featured songs from shows like The Phantom of the Opera, Chess, Carrie, Legs Diamond, Romance Romance, Dear Evan Hansen, Anastasia, Bandstand, Come From Away, Groundhog Day, Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, and more!

Town Hall's Broadway by the Year series closes its 18th acclaimed season with a cast of nearly 35 performers!

Last night's performance featured William Michals (Lincoln Center production of South Pacific), Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), Farah Alvin (Drama Desk Nominee and veteran of 5 Broadway shows), Rebecca Faulkenberry (Groundhog Day), Danny Gardner (2X Drama Desk Winner, Dames at Sea, Star of Radio City Summer Spectacular), and Marina Jurica (The Singing Meteorologist from CBS-TV, The Phantom of the Opera).

BroadwayWorld attended the show and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Danny Gardner

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Danny Gardner

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Danny Gardner and the BBTY Dance Ensemble that includes-Emily Blake Anderson, Bryan Hunt, Lily Lewis, Claire Logan, Andrew Metzgar, Daniel Plimpton, Emilie Renier and Michael Verre

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Danny Gardner and the BBTY Dance Ensemble that includes-Emily Blake Anderson, Bryan Hunt, Lily Lewis, Claire Logan, Andrew Metzgar, Daniel Plimpton, Emilie Renier and Michael Verre

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Scott Siegel (Creator, Writer and Host)

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Marina Jurica

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Marina Jurica

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Marina Jurica and Brian Charles Rooney

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Ross Patterson (Musical Director), Marina Jurica and Brian Charles Rooney

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Brian Charles Rooney

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Brian Charles Rooney and Marina Jurica

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Farah Alvin

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Farah Alvin

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Danny Gardner

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Rebecca Faulkenberry and Farah Alvin

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Ross Patterson, Rebecca Faulkenberry and Farah Alvin

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Rebecca Faulkenberry

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Brian Charles Rooney

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Brian Charles Rooney

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Brian Charles Rooney

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Brian Charles Rooney

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Farah Alvin

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
William Michals

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
William Michals

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
William Michals

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Brian Charles Rooney and Marina Jurica

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Brian Charles Rooney and Marina Jurica

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Rebecca Faulkenberry

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Rebecca Faulkenberry

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Rebecca Faulkenberry

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Marina Jurica

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Marina Jurica

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
The BBTY Chorus that includes-Emma Camp, Lauren Kolas, Philippa Lynas, Ryan McConville, Sophie Rapiejko and Matt Weinstein

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Marina Jurica with The BBTY Chorus that includes-Emma Camp, Lauren Kolas, Philippa Lynas, Ryan McConville, Sophie Rapiejko and Matt Weinstein

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Brian Charles Rooney

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Rebecca Faulkenberry

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Rebecca Faulkenberry

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Matt Weinstein

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Matt Weinstein

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Farah Alvin

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Farah Alvin

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
William Michals

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
William Michals

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Danny Gardner

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Danny Gardner and the BBTY Dance Ensemble that includes-Danielle Aliotta, Emily Blake Anderson, Mandie Black, Matthew Borchers, Jake Corcoran, Tessa Grady, Bryan Hunt, Lily Lewis, Sarah Lichty, Claire Logan, Andrew Metzgar, Corrine Munsch, Daniel Plimpton, Kristyn Pope, Emilie Renier, Joseph Sammour, Michael Santora, Britte Steele, Peter Surace and Michael Verre

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Danny Gardner and the BBTY Dance Ensemble that includes-Danielle Aliotta, Emily Blake Anderson, Mandie Black, Matthew Borchers, Jake Corcoran, Tessa Grady, Bryan Hunt, Lily Lewis, Sarah Lichty, Claire Logan, Andrew Metzgar, Corrine Munsch, Daniel Plimpton, Kristyn Pope, Emilie Renier, Joseph Sammour, Michael Santora, Britte Steele, Peter Surace and Michael Verre

Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Danny Gardner Scott Siegel and Farah Alvin

Related Articles


From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Relive 1988 and 2017 in Showtunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
  • Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents BUOYANT BILLIONS
  • Photo Coverage: ROGER DALTREY AND THE NO PLAN B BAND Play Forest Hills with The New York Pops
  • Photo Coverage: DESPERATE MEASURES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: DESPERATE MEASURES Takes Opening Night Bows Off-Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Party For HALF TIME at Paper Mill

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       