Photo Coverage: Broadway Heads to Herald Square to Rehearse for the MACY'S Thanksgiving Day Parade!

This Thanksgiving, a magical march returns to the streets of New York City and to homes across the U.S. as the 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® kicks-off the holiday season with its signature spectacle of wonder. The streets of Manhattan will come alive at the sound of "Let's Have A Parade!" Ready to spread holiday cheer, the annual procession is sure to delight more than 3.5 million spectators and more than 50 million viewers nationwide with its traditional merriment.

Since the first march in November of 1924, the Macy's Parade has captivated audiences and become synonymous with the start of the holiday season. For the 91st edition, the line-up will feature 17 giant character balloons; 28 legacy balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,100 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns; 12 marching bands and 6 performance groups.

The 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 23, from 77th Street and Central Park West. The procession will march to Columbus Circle, turn onto Central Park South and march down 6th Avenue/Avenue of the Americas. At 34th Street, the Parade will make its final turn west and end at 7th Avenue in front of Macy's Herald Square. "A Holiday Treat for Children Everywhere" has been the guiding motto of this annual tradition for more than nine decades and is the mandate that continues to this day. From the very first Parade to this year's spectacle, Macy's own employees along with their friends and family have gathered together to give the nation a perfect holiday gift, and now it's time for another dazzling celebration. In 5,4,3,2,1... Let's Have A Parade!

The casts of Broadway's ANASTASIA, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - THE BROADWAY MUSICAL and the show-stopping Radio City Rockettes will bring their signature high-kicking magic to Herald Square. Below BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you photos straight from rehearsals!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



The 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Rehearsals



Jimmy Fallon



Jimmy Fallon wishing the Radio City Rockettes a good rehearsal



Radio City Rockettes



Radio City Rockettes



Will Roland



Noah Galvin



Kristolyn Lloyd



Jennifer Laura Thompson and Michael Park



Laura Dreyfuss and Noah Galvin



Asa Somers



The Cast of Dear Evan Hanson



John Bolton



Mary Beth Peil



Denis Jones



Constantine Germanacos



Derek Klena



Christy Altomare



The Cast of Anastasia



The Cast of Anastasia



Lauren Alaina



34th and Phunk



Angelica Hale



Nicky Jam



Spirit of American Cheer



Philip Boykin



Lea Salonga



Alex Newell



Alex Newell and Quentin Earl Darrington



The Cast of Once on this Island



Lea Salonga, Emerson Davis and Alex Newell



Quentin Earl Darrington



Rosies Kids with the cast of Once on this Island



Michael Arden



Ethan Slater and Lilli Cooper



Ethan Slater



Lilli Cooper



Danny Skinner, Ethan Slater and Lilli Cooper and The Cast of Sponge Bob Square Pants



Gavin Lee



Danny Skinner, Ethan Slater and Lilli Cooper



Spirit of American Dance



Spirit of American Dance