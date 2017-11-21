Photo Coverage: Broadway Heads to Herald Square to Rehearse for the MACY'S Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Nov. 21, 2017  

This Thanksgiving, a magical march returns to the streets of New York City and to homes across the U.S. as the 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® kicks-off the holiday season with its signature spectacle of wonder. The streets of Manhattan will come alive at the sound of "Let's Have A Parade!" Ready to spread holiday cheer, the annual procession is sure to delight more than 3.5 million spectators and more than 50 million viewers nationwide with its traditional merriment.

Since the first march in November of 1924, the Macy's Parade has captivated audiences and become synonymous with the start of the holiday season. For the 91st edition, the line-up will feature 17 giant character balloons; 28 legacy balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,100 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns; 12 marching bands and 6 performance groups.

The 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 23, from 77th Street and Central Park West. The procession will march to Columbus Circle, turn onto Central Park South and march down 6th Avenue/Avenue of the Americas. At 34th Street, the Parade will make its final turn west and end at 7th Avenue in front of Macy's Herald Square. "A Holiday Treat for Children Everywhere" has been the guiding motto of this annual tradition for more than nine decades and is the mandate that continues to this day. From the very first Parade to this year's spectacle, Macy's own employees along with their friends and family have gathered together to give the nation a perfect holiday gift, and now it's time for another dazzling celebration. In 5,4,3,2,1... Let's Have A Parade!

The casts of Broadway's ANASTASIA, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - THE BROADWAY MUSICAL and the show-stopping Radio City Rockettes will bring their signature high-kicking magic to Herald Square. Below BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you photos straight from rehearsals!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Rehearsals

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon wishing the Radio City Rockettes a good rehearsal

Radio City Rockettes

Radio City Rockettes

Will Roland

Noah Galvin

Kristolyn Lloyd

Jennifer Laura Thompson and Michael Park

Laura Dreyfuss and Noah Galvin

Asa Somers

The Cast of Dear Evan Hanson

Noah Galvin

John Bolton

Mary Beth Peil

Denis Jones

Constantine Germanacos

Derek Klena

Christy Altomare

The Cast of Anastasia

Christy Altomare

The Cast of Anastasia

Christy Altomare

Lauren Alaina

Lauren Alaina

34th and Phunk

Angelica Hale

Angelica Hale

Nicky Jam

Nicky Jam

Spirit of American Cheer

Spirit of America Cheer

Philip Boykin

Lea Salonga

Alex Newell

Alex Newell and Quentin Earl Darrington

The Cast of Once on this Island

Lea Salonga, Emerson Davis and Alex Newell

Quentin Earl Darrington

Rosies Kids with the cast of Once on this Island

Michael Arden

Ethan Slater and Lilli Cooper

Ethan Slater

Lilli Cooper

Danny Skinner, Ethan Slater and Lilli Cooper and The Cast of Sponge Bob Square Pants

Danny Skinner, Ethan Slater, Lilli Cooper and The Cast of Sponge Bob Square Pants

Danny Skinner, Ethan Slater, Lilli Cooper and The Cast of Sponge Bob Square Pants

Gavin Lee

Danny Skinner, Ethan Slater, Lilli Cooper and The Cast of Sponge Bob Square Pants

Danny Skinner, Ethan Slater and Lilli Cooper

Danny Skinner, Ethan Slater, Lilli Cooper and The Cast of Sponge Bob Square Pants

Spirit of American Dance

Spirit of American Dance

Spirit of American Dance


