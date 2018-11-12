Photo Coverage: Broadway Comes Out to Support Mike Birbiglia at Opening Night of THE NEW ONE!
The Broadway engagement of Mike Birbiglia's The New One, directed by Seth Barrish, officially opened last night, November 11 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street). BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!
Written by Mike Birbiglia, with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One is a new play directed by Seth Barrish (The Barrow Group) with set design for Broadway by Beowulf Boritt(Bernhardt/Hamlet, Come From Away), lighting design by Aaron Copp (Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center), and sound design by Leon Rothenberg (The Waverly Gallery).
Mike Birbiglia's The New One is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Iris Smith, Triptyk Studios, Chris and Crystal Sacca, Sing Out, Louise! Productions, JAM Theatricals, Ashley DeSimone, Jamie deRoy,Caroline Hirschand Lucas McMahon. Ira Glass is Executive Producer andJoe Birbiglia is Associate Producer.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Lee Brock, Seth Barrish, and family
Jorma Taccone, MArielle Heller
Victoria Lablame, Frank Oz
Jen Stein, Mike Birbiglia
The creative team of THE NEW ONE
Lucas McMahon, Mike Birbiglia, Kevin McCollum
Michael Ian Black, Mike Birbiglia
Phoebe Robinson, Mike Birbiglia
Charlie McCollum, Kevin McCollum, Lynette Perry
Martha Gopnik, Adam Gopnik
Tom Glynn-Carney, Justin Edwards
Jacqueline Novak, Chris Laker
John Mulaney, Annamarie Tendler
Kevin McCollum, Ingrid Michaelson
Jordan Klepper
Max Winkler, Rachel Antonoff
Jeannie Gaffigan, Jim Gaffigan
Kyle Mooney, Jessy Hodges, Beck Bennett
Clair Wuestenberg, Cody Simpson
Ronny Chieng
Katie Finneran, Darren Goldstein
Roy Wood, Jr.
