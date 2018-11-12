Photo Coverage: Broadway Comes Out to Support Mike Birbiglia at Opening Night of THE NEW ONE!

The Broadway engagement of Mike Birbiglia's The New One, directed by Seth Barrish, officially opened last night, November 11 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street). BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Written by Mike Birbiglia, with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One is a new play directed by Seth Barrish (The Barrow Group) with set design for Broadway by Beowulf Boritt(Bernhardt/Hamlet, Come From Away), lighting design by Aaron Copp (Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center), and sound design by Leon Rothenberg (The Waverly Gallery).

Mike Birbiglia's The New One is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Iris Smith, Triptyk Studios, Chris and Crystal Sacca, Sing Out, Louise! Productions, JAM Theatricals, Ashley DeSimone, Jamie deRoy,Caroline Hirschand Lucas McMahon. Ira Glass is Executive Producer andJoe Birbiglia is Associate Producer.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Lee Brock, Seth Barrish



Lee Brock, Seth Barrish, and family



Jorma Taccone, MArielle Heller



Jorma Taccone, MArielle Heller



Gina Gershon, Ira Glass



Gina Gershon, Ira Glass



Victoria Lablame, Frank Oz



Victoria Lablame, Frank Oz



Jen Stein, Mike Birbiglia



Jen Stein, Mike Birbiglia



The creative team of THE NEW ONE



Mike Birbiglia



Mike Birbiglia



Mike Birbiglia



Nathan Lane, Mike Birbiglia



Lucas McMahon, Mike Birbiglia, Kevin McCollum



Lucas McMahon, Mike Birbiglia, Kevin McCollum



Michael Ian Black, Mike Birbiglia



Phoebe Robinson, Mike Birbiglia



Charlie McCollum, Kevin McCollum, Lynette Perry



Tatiana Maslany



Tatiana Maslany



Martha Gopnik, Adam Gopnik



Martha Gopnik, Adam Gopnik



Ted Griffin, Sutton Foster



Ted Griffin, Sutton Foster



Tom Glynn-Carney, Justin Edwards



Tom Glynn-Carney, Justin Edwards



Jacqueline Novak, Chris Laker



Mimi Bilinski, Beowulf Boritt



Mimi Bilinski, Beowulf Boritt



Ingrid Michaelson



Ingrid Michaelson



John Mulaney, Annamarie Tendler



John Mulaney, Annamarie Tendler



Kathryn Gallagher



Kathryn Gallagher



Kevin McCollum, Ingrid Michaelson



Jay Kuo, Lorenzo Thione



Jordan Klepper



Jordan Klepper



Lucas McMahon, Kevin McCollum



Sarita Choudhury



Sarita Choudhury



Max Winkler, Rachel Antonoff



Max Winkler, Rachel Antonoff



Jeannie Gaffigan, Jim Gaffigan



Jeannie Gaffigan, Jim Gaffigan



Kyle Mooney, Jessy Hodges, Beck Bennett



Kyle Mooney, Jessy Hodges, Beck Bennett



Rachel Dratch



Rachel Dratch



Clair Wuestenberg, Cody Simpson



Clair Wuestenberg, Cody Simpson



Ronny Chieng



Ronny Chieng



Claybourne Elder



Claybourne Elder



Jack DiFalco



Jack DiFalco



Katie Finneran, Darren Goldstein



Katie Finneran, Darren Goldstein



Roy Wood, Jr.



Roy Wood, Jr.



Eisa Davis



Eisa Davis



Rachel York



Rachel York