Photo Coverage: Broadway Comes Out to Support Mike Birbiglia at Opening Night of THE NEW ONE!

Nov. 12, 2018  

The Broadway engagement of Mike Birbiglia's The New One, directed by Seth Barrish, officially opened last night, November 11 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street). BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Written by Mike Birbiglia, with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One is a new play directed by Seth Barrish (The Barrow Group) with set design for Broadway by Beowulf Boritt(Bernhardt/Hamlet, Come From Away), lighting design by Aaron Copp (Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center), and sound design by Leon Rothenberg (The Waverly Gallery).

Mike Birbiglia's The New One is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Iris Smith, Triptyk Studios, Chris and Crystal Sacca, Sing Out, Louise! Productions, JAM Theatricals, Ashley DeSimone, Jamie deRoy,Caroline Hirschand Lucas McMahon. Ira Glass is Executive Producer andJoe Birbiglia is Associate Producer.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Lee Brock, Seth Barrish

Lee Brock, Seth Barrish, and family

Jorma Taccone, MArielle Heller

Jorma Taccone, MArielle Heller

Gina Gershon, Ira Glass

Gina Gershon, Ira Glass

Victoria Lablame, Frank Oz

Victoria Lablame, Frank Oz

Jen Stein, Mike Birbiglia

Jen Stein, Mike Birbiglia

The creative team of THE NEW ONE

Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia

Nathan Lane, Mike Birbiglia

Lucas McMahon, Mike Birbiglia, Kevin McCollum

Lucas McMahon, Mike Birbiglia, Kevin McCollum

Michael Ian Black, Mike Birbiglia

Phoebe Robinson, Mike Birbiglia

Charlie McCollum, Kevin McCollum, Lynette Perry

Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany

Martha Gopnik, Adam Gopnik

Martha Gopnik, Adam Gopnik

Ted Griffin, Sutton Foster

Ted Griffin, Sutton Foster

Tom Glynn-Carney, Justin Edwards

Tom Glynn-Carney, Justin Edwards

Jacqueline Novak, Chris Laker

Mimi Bilinski, Beowulf Boritt

Mimi Bilinski, Beowulf Boritt

Ingrid Michaelson

Ingrid Michaelson

John Mulaney, Annamarie Tendler

John Mulaney, Annamarie Tendler

Kathryn Gallagher

Kathryn Gallagher

Kevin McCollum, Ingrid Michaelson

Jay Kuo, Lorenzo Thione

Jordan Klepper

Jordan Klepper

Lucas McMahon, Kevin McCollum

Sarita Choudhury

Sarita Choudhury

Max Winkler, Rachel Antonoff

Max Winkler, Rachel Antonoff

Jeannie Gaffigan, Jim Gaffigan

Jeannie Gaffigan, Jim Gaffigan

Kyle Mooney, Jessy Hodges, Beck Bennett

Kyle Mooney, Jessy Hodges, Beck Bennett

Rachel Dratch

Rachel Dratch

Clair Wuestenberg, Cody Simpson

Clair Wuestenberg, Cody Simpson

Ronny Chieng

Ronny Chieng

Claybourne Elder

Claybourne Elder

Jack DiFalco

Jack DiFalco

Katie Finneran, Darren Goldstein

Katie Finneran, Darren Goldstein

Roy Wood, Jr.

Roy Wood, Jr.

Eisa Davis

Eisa Davis

Rachel York

Rachel York

