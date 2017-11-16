Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Company Announces $125,000 Raised at BSC/NYC Benefit

Julianne Boyd, artistic director of Barrington Stage Co. announced that the BSC/NYC sold out Benefit recently held at the Friars Club was the theatre company's most successful New York City event to date having raised $125,000 for the 2018 New Works Initiative. The evening featured performances by BSC actors and the presenting of the William Finn Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre to Joe Iconis.

"On behalf of benefit chair, Eda Sorokoff, co-chairs Rosita Sarnoff and Clara Londoner, the BSC/NYC committee, and the Barrington Stage Company family, thank you for joining us Monday night for An Evening of Pure Joy. From the company of good friends, to the heartfelt and often hilarious performances of our artists, to the opportunity to honor a brilliant artist & friend, Joe Iconis, last night was a resounding success.

And thanks to your generosity, I am thrilled to announce we raised $125,000, half of what we need for 2018 for the New Works Initiative. Your investment in this program will help us produce new works like The Royal Family of Broadway and support the voices of new playwrights, bringing fresh, groundbreaking work to the stage.

