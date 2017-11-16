Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Company Announces $125,000 Raised at BSC/NYC Benefit

Nov. 16, 2017  

Julianne Boyd, artistic director of Barrington Stage Co. announced that the BSC/NYC sold out Benefit recently held at the Friars Club was the theatre company's most successful New York City event to date having raised $125,000 for the 2018 New Works Initiative. The evening featured performances by BSC actors and the presenting of the William Finn Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre to Joe Iconis.

"On behalf of benefit chair, Eda Sorokoff, co-chairs Rosita Sarnoff and Clara Londoner, the BSC/NYC committee, and the Barrington Stage Company family, thank you for joining us Monday night for An Evening of Pure Joy. From the company of good friends, to the heartfelt and often hilarious performances of our artists, to the opportunity to honor a brilliant artist & friend, Joe Iconis, last night was a resounding success.

And thanks to your generosity, I am thrilled to announce we raised $125,000, half of what we need for 2018 for the New Works Initiative. Your investment in this program will help us produce new works like The Royal Family of Broadway and support the voices of new playwrights, bringing fresh, groundbreaking work to the stage.

See photos from the event below!

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Company Announces $125,000 Raised at BSC/NYC Benefit
Joe Iconis, William Finn, JuliAnne Boyd, artistic director BSC

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Company Announces $125,000 Raised at BSC/NYC Benefit
JuliAnne Boyd, The Friars Club

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Company Announces $125,000 Raised at BSC/NYC Benefit
JuliAnne Boyd & Joe Iconis

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Company Announces $125,000 Raised at BSC/NYC Benefit
Rosita Sarnoff, co chair, JuliAnne Boyd, Eda Sorokoff, chair

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Company Announces $125,000 Raised at BSC/NYC Benefit
Joe Iconis, JuliAnne Boyd, William Finn

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Company Announces $125,000 Raised at BSC/NYC Benefit

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Company Announces $125,000 Raised at BSC/NYC Benefit


Related Articles

From This Author Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen Sorokoff Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Company Announces $125,000 Raised at BSC/NYC Benefit
  • Photo Coverage: Maltby & Shire Celebrated at The Friars Club
  • Photo Coverage: Inside The Barrington Stage Co. NYC Benefit at The Friars Club
  • Photo Coverage: Frances Ruffelle Live(s) in New York at The Green Room 42
  • Photo Coverage: Django Reinhardt Festival in Full Swing at Birdland
  • Photo Coverage: 77 WABC Talk Radio Talks to the Friars

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com