Photo Coverage: BROADWAY BY THE YEAR Celebrates its 20th Season with The Musicals of 2000-2004

The Town Hall presented Broadway By The Year: Volume 1: Broadway Musicals of 2000-2004 on Monday, February 24 at 8pm. Created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall, the evening launched Broadway By The Year©'s 20th landmark season at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

The cast of Broadway By The Year©: Volume 1: Broadway Musicals of 2000-2004 includes: Max von Essen (An American In Paris), Tovah Feldshuh (Golda's Balcony), Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway), Lianne Marie Dobbs (Himself and Nora), Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea), Nicole Henry (Soul Train award winner), and Ben Jones.

Broadway by the Year© concerts open time capsules to some of the Great White Way's most memorable seasons, and celebrate the songs, anecdotes, and behind the scenes stories of given years. This Broadway By The Year© concert will feature musicals that opened on Broadway between 2000-2004, including revivals. Audience members will hear songs from The Full Monty, Urinetown, Moving Out, The Producers and the revivals of 42nd Street and Jesus Christ Superstar, along with songs from 15 other shows that opened from 2000-2004.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Scott Siegel (Writer, Director and Host)



Ross Patterson (Music Director)



Danny Gardner (Choreographer) and the Broadway By The Year Dance Troupe that includes-Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Ashley Bice, Bailey Callahan, Hannah Fairman, Kirsty Fuller, Illana Garbiella, Erin Joy Grgas, Bryan Hunt, Megan Kelly, Ryan Koerber, Oren Kornenblum, Sarah Fagan Kunce, Lily Lewis, Chris McNiff, Yuriko Miyake, Melinda Moeller, Vince Orabona, Sean Quinn, Emilie Renier, Joseph Sammour, Michael Santomassimo, Kelly Sheehan, Christine Sienicki Edward Tolve and Michael Verre



Danny Gardner



Max von Essen



Jenny Lee Stern



Ben Jones



Nicole Henry



Yuriko Miyake and Michael Santomassimo



Lianne Marie Dobbs



Brian Charles Rooney



Emily Janes, Pedro Coppeti and Danny Gardner



Broadway By The Year Chorus that includes-Christopher Brian, Pedro Coppeti, Mara Friedman, Brian J. Gabriel, Esmeralda Garza, Emily Janes, Dongwoo Kang, Emma Maxwell, Emily Royer and Ashley Ryan



Brian J. Gabriel, Emma Maxwell and Emily Janes



Ashley Ryan, Pedro Coppeti and Christopher Brian



Dongwoo Kang, Esmeralda Garza, Emily Royer and Mara Friedman



Tovah Feldshuh



Max von Essen, Jenny Lee Stern and Brian Charles Rooney



Tovah Feldshuh, Lianne Marie Dobbs and Jenny Lee Stern



Lianne Marie Dobbs, Tovah Feldshuh and Jenny Lee Stern



Ben Jones, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Danny Gardner, Tovah Feldshuh, Max von Essen, Jenny Lee Stern and Scott Siegel



Danny Gardner and the ladies of the Broadway by The Year Dance Troupe that includes-Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Ashley Bice, Bailey Callahan, Hannah Fairman, Kirsty Fuller, Illana Gabriella, Erin Joy Grgas, Megan Kelly, Sarah Fagan Kunce, Lily Lewis, Yuriko Miyake, Melinda Moeller, Emilie Renier, Kelly Sheehan and Christine Sienicki



Danny Gardner and the men of the Broadway By The Year Dance Troupe that includes-Bryan Hunt, Ryan Koerber, Oren Korenblum, Chris McNiff, Vince Orabona, Sean Quinn, Joseph Sammour, Michael Santomassimo, Edward Tolve and Michael Verre



Scott Siegel and Nicole Henry



Lianne Marie Dobbs, Scott Siegel, Nicole Henry, Tovah Feldshuh and Jenny Lee Stern



Lianne Marie Dobbs and Danny Gardner



Scott Siegel and the Broadway By The Year Chorus that includes- Christoper Brian, Pedro Coppeti, Mara Friedman, Brian J. Gabriel, Esmeralda Garza, Emily Janes, Dongwoo Kang, Emma Maxwell, Emily Royer and Ashley Ryan



Ben Jones