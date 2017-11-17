Photo Coverage: Adam Kantor & Betsy Wolfe Rehearse with Steven Reineke For Tonight's NY Pops Concert

Nov. 17, 2017  

The New York Pops main guy Steven Reineke was on the podium to rehearse a concert which is dedicated to female composers and lyricists this afternoon and BroadwayWorld was there.

In addition to guest artists Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe, there will be special guests Tony-Award nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, Fred Ebb Award-winning composer-lyricist Shaina Tuab, chart-topping singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, and Harold Arlen Award-winning composer-lyricist, pianist and music supervisor Georgia Stitt.

The concert will include music by Carole King, Tracy Chapman, Dolly Parton, Betty Comden, Mary Rodgers, Jeanine Tesori and more. If you can snag a ticket for tonight you will hear some great music and also see these gals all dressed up.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Adam Kantor & Betsy Wolfe Rehearse with Steven Reineke For Tonight's NY Pops Concert
Steven Reineke, Music Director/Conductor The New York Pops

Photo Coverage: Adam Kantor & Betsy Wolfe Rehearse with Steven Reineke For Tonight's NY Pops Concert
Betsy Wolfe, The New York Pops

Photo Coverage: Adam Kantor & Betsy Wolfe Rehearse with Steven Reineke For Tonight's NY Pops Concert
Steven Reineke & Adam Kantor

Photo Coverage: Adam Kantor & Betsy Wolfe Rehearse with Steven Reineke For Tonight's NY Pops Concert

Photo Coverage: Adam Kantor & Betsy Wolfe Rehearse with Steven Reineke For Tonight's NY Pops Concert
Steven Reineke & The New York Pops

Photo Coverage: Adam Kantor & Betsy Wolfe Rehearse with Steven Reineke For Tonight's NY Pops Concert
Steven Reineke

Photo Coverage: Adam Kantor & Betsy Wolfe Rehearse with Steven Reineke For Tonight's NY Pops Concert
Adam Kantor

Photo Coverage: Adam Kantor & Betsy Wolfe Rehearse with Steven Reineke For Tonight's NY Pops Concert
Steven Reineke & Adam Kantor

Photo Coverage: Adam Kantor & Betsy Wolfe Rehearse with Steven Reineke For Tonight's NY Pops Concert
Steven Reineke

Photo Coverage: Adam Kantor & Betsy Wolfe Rehearse with Steven Reineke For Tonight's NY Pops Concert
Georgia Stitt

Photo Coverage: Adam Kantor & Betsy Wolfe Rehearse with Steven Reineke For Tonight's NY Pops Concert
Georgia Stitt & Lee Musiker

Photo Coverage: Adam Kantor & Betsy Wolfe Rehearse with Steven Reineke For Tonight's NY Pops Concert
Steven Reineke

Photo Coverage: Adam Kantor & Betsy Wolfe Rehearse with Steven Reineke For Tonight's NY Pops Concert
Betsy Wolfe

Photo Coverage: Adam Kantor & Betsy Wolfe Rehearse with Steven Reineke For Tonight's NY Pops Concert
Betsy Wolfe

Photo Coverage: Adam Kantor & Betsy Wolfe Rehearse with Steven Reineke For Tonight's NY Pops Concert
Carnegie Hall


Related Articles

From This Author Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen Sorokoff Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Adam Kantor & Betsy Wolfe Rehearse with Steven Reineke For Tonight's NY Pops Concert
  • Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Company Announces $125,000 Raised at BSC/NYC Benefit
  • Photo Coverage: Maltby & Shire Celebrated at The Friars Club
  • Photo Coverage: Inside The Barrington Stage Co. NYC Benefit at The Friars Club
  • Photo Coverage: Frances Ruffelle Live(s) in New York at The Green Room 42
  • Photo Coverage: Django Reinhardt Festival in Full Swing at Birdland

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com