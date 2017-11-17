Photo Coverage: Adam Kantor & Betsy Wolfe Rehearse with Steven Reineke For Tonight's NY Pops Concert
The New York Pops main guy Steven Reineke was on the podium to rehearse a concert which is dedicated to female composers and lyricists this afternoon and BroadwayWorld was there.
In addition to guest artists Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe, there will be special guests Tony-Award nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, Fred Ebb Award-winning composer-lyricist Shaina Tuab, chart-topping singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, and Harold Arlen Award-winning composer-lyricist, pianist and music supervisor Georgia Stitt.
The concert will include music by Carole King, Tracy Chapman, Dolly Parton, Betty Comden, Mary Rodgers, Jeanine Tesori and more. If you can snag a ticket for tonight you will hear some great music and also see these gals all dressed up.
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Steven Reineke, Music Director/Conductor The New York Pops
Betsy Wolfe, The New York Pops
Steven Reineke & The New York Pops