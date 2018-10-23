Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Abingdon Theatre Company held their special one-night-only gala event on Monday, October 22 at The Edison Ballroom. The evening, honoring two-time Tony Award winner Donna Murphy (Hello, Dolly!; Passion; Wonderful Town), was hosted by Randy Rainbow.
The evening featured an all-star concert performance of Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire's award-winning musical revue Closer Than Ever with Nicholas Belton (Carousel), Lisa Brescia(Dear Evan Hansen), Tony Award nominee Liz Callaway(Baby), Lewis Cleale (Book of Mormon), Nikki Renee Daniels(Porgy and Bess), Erin Davie (Side Show), George Dvorsky (Closer Than Ever), Claybourne Elder(Passion),Aaron Kaburick (Hello Dolly!), Jeff Kready(Tootsie), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita(Matilda), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Julia Murney (The Wild Party), Kyle Taylor Parker (Smokey Joe's Cafe), two-time Tony Award nominee David Pittu (Lovemusik), Conor Ryan(Desperate Measures), Justin Sargent (Jesus Christ Superstar Live NBC), Carrie St. Louis(Kinky Boots), Joey Taranto (Kinky Boots), two-time Tony Award nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma!) and Alysha Umphress (Smokey Joe's Cafe).
Abingdon Theatre Company is dedicated to developing and producing new American work by emerging and established artists. Under the artistic direction of Tony Speciale, the company provides an intimate home where artists can collaborate within a supporting and nurturing environment. Abingdon searches for stories about the human experience that bravely reflect, challenge and celebrate the ever-evolving world in which we live. To date, the company has collaborated with more than 200 playwrights, produced 92 New York and world-premieres, presented more than 700 readings, staged over 175 ten-minute plays, and commissioned 6 one-act plays. Notable artists who have worked at Abingdon include Carl Andress, Bryan Batt, Reed Birney, Anne Bogart and Siti Company, Robert Brustein, Mario Cantone, Jeff Croiter, Maxwell Caulfield, Dick Cavett, Jocelyn Clarke, Philip Dawkins, Eve Ensler, John Epperson, Jane Greenwood, Chisa Hutchinson, Arthur Kopit, James Lecesne, Ralph Macchio, Roberta Maxwell, Charles Mee, Jason O'Connell, Nancy Opel, Austin Pendleton, Sam Pinkleton, Lanie Robertson, Marcia Rodd, Mfoniso Udofia and Michael Weller. Abingdon's 2014 production of Brian Richard Mori's Hellman v. McCarthy was filmed and presented by WNET as part of its inaugural Theatre Close Up series. abingdontheatre.org
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Abingdon Theatre Company Gala honoring Donna Murphy on October 22, 2018 at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.
Host Randy Rainbow
Donna Murphy with her daughter
Donna Murphy with her daughter
Kevin David Thomas, Deidre Goodwin and Chad Austin
Kyle Taylor Parker
Kyle Taylor Parker
Kyle Taylor Parker
Raquel Tilo
Raquel Tilo
Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire
Richard Maltby Jr.
Kylan Ross
Kylan Ross
Emma McGlinchey
Emma McGlinchey
Emma McGlinchey
Nikki Renee Daniels
Jeff Kready and Nikki Renee Daniels
Nikki Renee Daniels
Nikki Renee Daniels
Jeff Kready and Nikki Renee Daniels
Albert Guerzon, Jeffrey Gorti, Josh Walden and Jody Reynard
Albert Guerzon, Jeffrey Gorti, Josh Walden and Jody Reynard
Richard Maltby Jr., Donna Murphy and David Shire
Richard Maltby Jr., Donna Murphy and David Shire
Richard Maltby Jr., Donna Murphy and David Shire
Chad Austin, Deidre Goodwin, Richard Maltby Jr., Donna Murphy, David Shire and Kevin David Thomas
Richard Matlby Jr., David Shire and Claybourne Elder
Donna Murphy with the cast and theater Company Team
Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire
Randy Rainbow and Donna Murphy
Randy Rainbow and Donna Murphy
Randy Rainbow and Donna Murphy
Randy Rainbow and Liz Callaway
Claybourne Elder and Randy Rainbow
Donna Murphy with the cast and theater Company Team