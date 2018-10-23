Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy

Oct. 23, 2018  

Abingdon Theatre Company held their special one-night-only gala event on Monday, October 22 at The Edison Ballroom. The evening, honoring two-time Tony Award winner Donna Murphy (Hello, Dolly!; Passion; Wonderful Town), was hosted by Randy Rainbow.

The evening featured an all-star concert performance of Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire's award-winning musical revue Closer Than Ever with Nicholas Belton (Carousel), Lisa Brescia(Dear Evan Hansen), Tony Award nominee Liz Callaway(Baby), Lewis Cleale (Book of Mormon), Nikki Renee Daniels(Porgy and Bess), Erin Davie (Side Show), George Dvorsky (Closer Than Ever), Claybourne Elder(Passion),Aaron Kaburick (Hello Dolly!), Jeff Kready(Tootsie), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita(Matilda), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Julia Murney (The Wild Party), Kyle Taylor Parker (Smokey Joe's Cafe), two-time Tony Award nominee David Pittu (Lovemusik), Conor Ryan(Desperate Measures), Justin Sargent (Jesus Christ Superstar Live NBC), Carrie St. Louis(Kinky Boots), Joey Taranto (Kinky Boots), two-time Tony Award nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma!) and Alysha Umphress (Smokey Joe's Cafe).

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Abingdon Theatre Company is dedicated to developing and producing new American work by emerging and established artists. Under the artistic direction of Tony Speciale, the company provides an intimate home where artists can collaborate within a supporting and nurturing environment. Abingdon searches for stories about the human experience that bravely reflect, challenge and celebrate the ever-evolving world in which we live. To date, the company has collaborated with more than 200 playwrights, produced 92 New York and world-premieres, presented more than 700 readings, staged over 175 ten-minute plays, and commissioned 6 one-act plays. Notable artists who have worked at Abingdon include Carl Andress, Bryan Batt, Reed Birney, Anne Bogart and Siti Company, Robert Brustein, Mario Cantone, Jeff Croiter, Maxwell Caulfield, Dick Cavett, Jocelyn Clarke, Philip Dawkins, Eve Ensler, John Epperson, Jane Greenwood, Chisa Hutchinson, Arthur Kopit, James Lecesne, Ralph Macchio, Roberta Maxwell, Charles Mee, Jason O'Connell, Nancy Opel, Austin Pendleton, Sam Pinkleton, Lanie Robertson, Marcia Rodd, Mfoniso Udofia and Michael Weller. Abingdon's 2014 production of Brian Richard Mori's Hellman v. McCarthy was filmed and presented by WNET as part of its inaugural Theatre Close Up series. abingdontheatre.org

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Abingdon Theatre Company Gala honoring Donna Murphy on October 22, 2018 at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Abingdon Theatre Company Gala honoring Donna Murphy

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Host Randy Rainbow

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Donna Murphy

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Donna Murphy

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Donna Murphy

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Donna Murphy with her daughter

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Donna Murphy with her daughter

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Chad Austin and Donna Murphy

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Chad Austin and Donna Murphy

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Randy Rainbow

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Randy Rainbow

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Deidre Goodwin

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Kevin David Thomas

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Kevin David Thomas, Deidre Goodwin and Chad Austin

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Bonnie Milligan

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Bonnie Milligan

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Bonnie Milligan

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Bonnie Milligan

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Kyle Taylor Parker

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Kyle Taylor Parker

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Kyle Taylor Parker

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Liz Callaway

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Liz Callaway

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Gabriel Bernal

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Gabriel Bernal

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Justin Sargent

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Justin Sargent

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Justin Sargent

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Lesli Margherita

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Lesli Margherita

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Conor Ryan

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Conor Ryan

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Conor Ryan

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Rachel Potter

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Rachel Potter

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Rachel Potter

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Aaron Kaburick

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Aaron Kaburick

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Nicholas Belton

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Nicholas Belton

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Nicholas Belton

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Joey Taranto

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Joey Taranto

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Joey Taranto

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Raquel Tilo

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Raquel Tilo

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
David Shire

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Richard Maltby Jr.

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Claybourne Elder

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Claybourne Elder

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Claybourne Elder

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Claybourne Elder

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Kylan Ross

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Kylan Ross

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Emma McGlinchey

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Emma McGlinchey

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Emma McGlinchey

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Nikki Renee Daniels

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Jeff Kready and Nikki Renee Daniels

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Nikki Renee Daniels

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Nikki Renee Daniels

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Jeff Kready

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Jeff Kready

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Jeff Kready and Nikki Renee Daniels

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Albert Guerzon, Jeffrey Gorti, Josh Walden and Jody Reynard

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Albert Guerzon, Jeffrey Gorti, Josh Walden and Jody Reynard

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Donna Murphy

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Richard Maltby Jr., Donna Murphy and David Shire

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Richard Maltby Jr., Donna Murphy and David Shire

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Richard Maltby Jr., Donna Murphy and David Shire

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Chad Austin, Deidre Goodwin, Richard Maltby Jr., Donna Murphy, David Shire and Kevin David Thomas

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Richard Matlby Jr., David Shire and Claybourne Elder

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Donna Murphy with the cast and theater Company Team

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Liz Callaway and Donna Murphy

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Claybourne Elder

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Randy Rainbow and Donna Murphy

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Randy Rainbow and Donna Murphy

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Randy Rainbow and Donna Murphy

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Randy Rainbow and Liz Callaway

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Claybourne Elder and Randy Rainbow

Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
Donna Murphy with the cast and theater Company Team

Related Articles







From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Abingdon Theatre Company Gala Honors Donna Murphy
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Celebration Party For GLORIA: A LIFE
  • Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at Opening Night of GLORIA: A LIFE
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of GLORIA: A LIFE Takes Their Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
  • Photo Throwback: Jerome Robbins at Opening Night of JEROME ROBBINS BROADWAY in 1989

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE