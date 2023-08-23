Photo: Ariana Grande Debuts 'Yours Truly' 10th Anniversary Album Cover

Ariana Grande has unveiled the album cover for her 10th anniversary edition of her debut album, "Yours Truly."

In a new Instagram story, Grande shared the new deluxe album cover, which is a photo outtake from the "The Way" music video featuring Grande's late boyfriend, Mac Miller.

Grande will kick off the celebration with a deluxe edition of "Yours Truly" on Friday, August 26. The deluxe album will include live performances of songs from the album that Grande recently recorded in London while filming the Wicked movie. Pre-save the album here.

The official cover for Yours Truly Deluxe for Ariana Grande's debut album's 10th anniversary pic.twitter.com/gNbT65zHsT — Pop Base (@PovBase) August 23, 2023

The following day, August 26, Grande will host a Q&A and launch a merchandise capsule of new items to celebrate the first decade of her pop music career.

On August 27, the video from the live performance of "Baby I" will debut.

On Monday, August 28, Grande will host another Q&A with a vinyl preorder of the album new deluxe album.

On Tuesday, the live performance videos of her songs "Tattooed Heart" and "Right There" will be released.

The celebration will wrap up on August 30, with a video of the live performance of "The Way" and "some behind the scenes stuff we found," Grande stated in an Instagram post.

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.