Phillipa Soo Joins the Cast of CBS Pilot 'The Code'

Hamilton star Phillipa Soo has been cast in the new CBS drama pilot "The Code," according to Variety. The Code tells the story of the military's brightest minds, attorneys trained as prosecutors, defense lawyers, investigators, and Marines.

Soo will play the role of 2nd Lieutenant Harper, a "hyper-organized officer capable of sub-dividing any problem into color-coded action points."

The Code is written and executive produced by by Craig Sweeny and Craig Turk. Marc Webb will direct the pilot, which is produced by CBS Television Studios.

Phillipa Soo is perhaps best known for originating the role of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton in the Broadway musical Hamilton, a performance for which she was nominated for the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Soo also originated the role of Natasha Rostova in a number of New York productions of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 in 2012 and 2013.

Most recently, Soo portrayed the title role in the Broadway production of Amélie from March 2017 to May 2017. She is currently performing in The Parisian Woman on Broadway.





