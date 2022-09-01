Petrina Bromley, Clint Butler, Kate Etienne & More to Star in COME FROM AWAY: THE CONCERT

'Come From Away: The Concert', which is currently sold out September 13-15 at the Steele Community Centre in Gander and September 19-21 at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's, will release a new block of tickets at 12:00 p.m. (NST) on Tuesday, September 6. Limited tickets can be purchased for both locations by visiting www.artsandculturecentre.com.

'Come From Away,' the award winning hit musical, tells the true story of 7,000 air passengers stranded in Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador in the wake of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The ensemble cast take on a variety of roles, from travelers to locals to airline personnel. The show features music, lyrics and book by Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

A dynamic group of performers from several 'Come From Away' companies around the world will assemble for this special presentation. The concerts will welcome home Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, Petrina Bromley (from the original Broadway cast) and Clint Butler and Kate Etienne (from the Toronto cast). They will be joined by Toronto cast members Steffi DiDomenicantonio, Barbara Fulton, Amir Haidar, Lisa Horner, James Kall, Jeff Madden, Ali Momen, Cory O'Brien, Eliza-Jane Scott, Cailin Stadnyk and original Australian cast member Kolby Kindle.

'Come From Away' is currently playing on Broadway, where it is the longest tenant in the 105-year history of the Schoenfeld Theatre. The play received seven 2017 Tony nominations including Best Musical, with Christopher Ashley winning Best Director of a Musical. The Critics' Choice Award-nominated live-filmed version of 'Come From Away,' captured during the COVID-19 shutdown, is streaming globally on Apple TV+.