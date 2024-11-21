Peter Stathas Dance to Present FROM WHERE WE ASCEND/WAKE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peter Stathas Dance will present From Where We Ascend / Wake at Triskelion Arts on December 13, 2024 at 8:00 PM and December 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM and 8:00 PM. The program will feature five works from Peter Stathas Dance's repertoire.

From Where We Ascend/Wake suggests we are in a place of ascension, perhaps physically, or some conscious state of being. In this place we are offered and confronted with choices that lead to utter possibilities that flutter into an ascending moment. It is a place where we shed our skins in order to expose the uncertain, embracing the new while recognizing what we have left behind in our wake.

"When this title came to me, I had such a visceral inner certainty about its significance and began a journey of trying to demystify it. This collection of dances/films seeks to be the recognition and expression of this feeling. Quite simply, the force behind our ascension is the power of our creation. And that creation is generated from the ties that bind us as people, friends and collaborators. This program is our attempt to recognize and express our cumulative ascension as people, as artists, and as a collective- recognizing where we came from, reconciling with where we are, and taking a collective leap toward where we have to go. We are excited to bring this production to life and to bring people together sharing in an evening of reflection and aspiration," said Peter Stathas.

PROGRAM:

What We Have to Give (2021)

A shortened version of the original 52-minute film made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Humanity/Hope (2023) Barn Project, Elkhorn, Wisconsin New York Premiere

Excerpt from the 2023 piece Lightness This is the last section of the dance, it gathers the sound of Richard Rudis' gong bath, " Sacred Sound of the Soul" and brings its vibrational energy forward to the recognition of our surroundings, the constraints we face in understanding our awareness and our hope that Humanity can and does intervene. There is a film being projected onto the dancer and the stage and screen depicting images of environmental ropes. Dancer: Ty Graynor Filmmaker/Sean Kafer

Measuring Distance (2021)

A short film documenting our company coming together for the first time since the COVID lock down. This is a glimpse into the initial Barn Project 2021. Our annual residency/dance incubator in a remote cornfield in southwest Wisconsin. Dancers: Lauren Twomley, Paulina Meneses, Sasha Rydlizky, Selina Hack, Mariah Gravelin, Ty Granyor, Andrew McShea. Filmmaker Sean Kafer

Kathedra (2023) First Street Studio Austin Texas

This piece explores and engages the physical and emotional places the dancer's relationship brings them. They navigate the internal and external forces that unify and separate them, melding their spirits into one while questioning the integrity of their individual selves. Dancers: Lauren Twomley, Ty Graynor.

Assuage (2018) Doug Varone's Devices Showcase, Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center, NYC

This piece was created as a dramatic duet in which the couple attempts to connect and resolve the physical and emotional obstacles of their relationship. The music drives the movement into a frenetic ending that allows for multiple conclusions. The irony of this work is that the title is never achieved. Lauren Twomley, Ty Graynor.

From Where We Ascend/Wake (2024 Premiere)

In this women's trio we are offered and confronted with choices that lead to utter possibilities that flutter into an ascending moment. Where we shed and expose the uncertain, it's turmoil, while embracing what is exposed and recognizing what is in its wake.