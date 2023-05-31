Personal Pizza Party To Present LOVE INTEREST At The Tank

Love Interest is a sharp, scintillating new story about three women and the men surrounding them in the new, "socially-conscious" entertainment industry.

Personal Pizza Party announced today that the company's first production will be the world premiere staged reading of Love Interest. Written by Lee Melillo, Love Interest will have three performances at the Tank (312 W 36th St., New York, NY) on June 27 at 7:00pm, June 30 at 9:30pm, and July 1 at 3:00pm.

Love Interest will be directed and developed with Alexandra Haddad, and co-produced by Haddad and Personal Pizza Party in association with the Tank.

Love Interest is a sharp, scintillating new story about three women and the men surrounding them in the new, "socially-conscious" entertainment industry, and how they navigate public image, personal sacrifice, and the ways being part of a massive superhero film franchise forces them to confront their place in the universe - and also, thirst Tweets.

A play created and staged by Gen-Z artists, Love Interest examines race, gender, cancel culture, celebrity, and the conflict between ambition and personal happiness. How does this all magically (some might say, heroically) come together? Find out at the Tank June 27 thru July 1. Tickets range in price from $15-$25, and are available for purchase on the Tank's website Click Here.

The cast will include Alex Ramirez Cannon as James Sloan, Benjamin Izaak as Tim Fairly, James Carlos Lacey as Val Jones, Eric May Liu as Kit Bordeaux, Emma Noelani as Nadia Velez, Celeste Samson as Beck Fears, Linnea Scott as Annie Goose, Emily Sullivan as Lydia Fay, and Steve Weatherbee as Zack Brothers. Rounding out the ensemble are Christian Caro, Anna Mayo, Ethan Peña Mock, and Francesca Pinilla.

The production will be stage managed by Emily LaRosa. It also features assistant direction by Anna Mayo, production assistance and photography by Rissa Lavilla, and graphic design by Yev Gelman.

Personal Pizza Party (3P) is an NYC-based production company founded in 2023 by Christian Caro, Lee Melillo, and Ethan Peña Mock, with the goal of providing whatever ingredients their artists need to cook up the projects they're hungry for, and to cultivate collaborative, community-based spaces for these projects to thrive. Led by their core tenants of honesty, irreverence, and fun, 3P aims to develop platforms to showcase work that tells a diverse array of untold stories by young artists throughout the city. To learn more, visit personalpizzaparty.org.

Tickets to Love Interest are Click Here. Please note that seating is extremely limited.

Later this summer, Personal Pizza Party will present a new works reading series with details soon-to-be announced.




