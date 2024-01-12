Peri Mauer's THOUGHT'S TORSION To Be Performed In NYC, January 13

New York composer Peri Mauer's flute, viola, cello trio "Thought's Torsion" will be performed Saturday, January 13, 2024, 7pm, Gallery MC 549 West 52nd St., NYC in a concert presented by Composers Concordance. "Thought's Torsion" was composed in 2014 and revised 2023.

Also on the program are works by Seth Boustead, Dennis Bathory-Kitsz, Dan Cooper, Lee McClure, Audrey Morse, Gene Pritsker, David See, and Mark Zaki

It will be performed by Carmen Isabel Delgado - flute, Samuel Marchan - viola, and Mara Navas - cello

Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 at the door

https://www.livemusicproject.org/events/78372/composers-concordance-presents-steps-trio

http://www.gallerymc.org/h/

https://newmusicusa.org/events/composers-concordance-presents-steps-trio/?fbclid=IwAR1bflaZ3H8oRJRNGqha_lSAfG1u77if6XSV2FgvUkZKHVrZwCRWsP7L04o

Hailed as an "irrepressibly tuneful composer" by New York Music Daily, PERI MAUER's music has been featured in concerts presented by Quintet of the Americas, Da Capo Chamber Players, Bargemusic, Women Composers Festival of Hartford, Bard College, Gamper Festival of Contemporary Music in Bowdoin, Maine, New York Composers Circle, Access Contemporary Music, Sound of Silent Film Festival, Collide-O-Scope Music, Music with a View at the Flea Theater for which she also served as conductor and cellist, NYU Contemporary Music Ensemble, Composers Concordance, National Feng-Hsin Senior High School in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, among others. She is honored to receive high praise from New York Classical Review for her recently composed orchestral work Woman on a Journey premiered by New York Repertory Orchestra, calling it a "gorgeous, moving, imaginative, finely shaped piece." She is a recipient of the ASCAP Foundation Bart Howard Fund honorarium for her participation in the 2023 Composers Now Festival, multiple ASCAP Plus Awards, grants from New Music USA, Composers Now, Meet the Composer, National Federation of Music Clubs, Composers Guild of Utah, and orchestral commissions from New York Repertory Orchestra, Jackson Heights Orchestra, and LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. Her music has been a regular feature in Princeton, NJ's ASCAP award-winning WPRB Classical Discoveries radio program.

Also a professional cellist, Peri freelances with a variety of groups in the NYC area, such as American Symphony Orchestra at Carnegie Hall, Encompass New Opera Theater at Alice Tully Hall, Radio City Music Hall, New York Chamber players at Weill Recital Hall, among many other orchestras and chamber music ensembles. She can be seen playing cello in the Golden Globe and Creative Arts Emmy Award winning Amazon TV series Mozart in the Jungle.

A native New Yorker born and raised in the Bronx, she is a graduate of LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, and holds degrees from Bard College and Manhattan School of Music. www.reverbnation.com/perimauer