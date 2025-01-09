Performer and Vocal Coach John A. Waddell Dies At Age 83

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of performer and mentor John A. Waddell. He passed away on January 1 at the age of 83.

Based in Bloomington, IL, Waddell was a trailblazing African American vocalist with an illustrious operatic career. He served as a voice teacher for many Broadway stars, including Brandon Victor Dixon, Jessica Vosk, Robert Fowler, Felicia P. Fields, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Angela Robinson, Soara-Joye Ross, among many others.

Waddell captivated audiences with his performances in Don Carlos and HAIR featuring Donna Summer, before he returned to the United States in the 1980s, where he became a revered vocal coach in New York City. He shaped the talents of countless students, leaving behind an indelible mark on the musical theatre world. In 2023, Waddell was honored as an “Unsung Hero of Broadway by the American Theatre Wing for his contributions.

Fluent in several languages, most notably German and Italian, Waddell brought a deep understanding of the repertoire he performed, earning acclaim for both his technical brilliance and emotional depth. His extraordinary career, spanning opera houses and concert stages, reflected not only his exceptional artistry but also his groundbreaking presence in a field that had long lacked diversity.

Celebrations of John A. Waddell's life will be held in Bloomington-Normal, IL; New York, NY; and Hamburg, Germany. Timing for services will be announced at a later date.