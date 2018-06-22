Peppermint is About to Make a Mark on Audiences and History

Peppermint is bringing a whole new flavor to Broadway as she takes the stage in Head Over Heels. For the first time in the Great White Way's history, an openly transgender actor is originating a principal role.

Broadway, she says, is a dream come true, but there's more to it all than that. She told Entertainment Tonight, "it really highlights the times that we're in are changing. The truth is, it's a shame that there have been such few opportunities for queer folks, especially for trans people of color, on Broadway and in Hollywood, but also even working a regular day job."

She does note, however, that she is far from the first transgender person to appear on a Broadway stage, that this is a community that both needs and gives support. "I think it's a participation of people on both sides: the people charging through the gates and the gatekeepers. That's why this is such a remarkable moment."

Fans know Peppermint from Season 9 of "RuPaul's Drag Race." An established entertainer and recording artist, she regularly performs to sold-out crowds around the world. Albums include Hardcore Glamour, Servin' It Up, Sugar & Spiked and Black Pepper available on iTunes and Google Play.

An inspired mash-up of posh and punk, Head Over Heels is an unpredictable, Elizabethan romp about a royal family that must prevent an oracle's prophecy of doom. In order to save their beloved kingdom, the family embarks on an extravagant journey wrought with mistaken identities, jealous lovers, sexual awakening, scandal and self-discovery, where everything (and everyone) is not quite what it seems.

