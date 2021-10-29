Pentacle to Present FALL FURTHER X at Dixon Place

Pentacle's tenth year of Fall Further brings to the stage the work of six female-led companies for an evening of dance at New York City's Dixon Place. Join us in person or through live stream to experience live dance performance that is introspective and derived from personal experience while being relatable, thought-provoking, and expertly crafted. Presenting artists are Ariel Rivka Dance, BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance, Claire Porter / PORTABLES, CoreDance Contemporary, Jodie Randolph Dance, and REDi Dance Company.

Ariel Rivka Dance presents Rust and Unorthodox

Rust is about the beauty of aging- the embarrassment, humor, and ultimate acceptance of physical, emotional, and internal changes.

Unorthodox, inspired by the drive and tradition of Klezmer music, juxtaposes raw realness with the polite version of ourselves we portray to the world.

Ariel Rivka Dance (ARD) is an all-female company based in Jersey City, NJ, led by Ariel Grossman. ARD's mission is to champion female creatives through original choreography, commissioned music, and curated family and educational programming. Through movement, ARD creates a community of vulnerability and acceptance. ARD has been presented nationally at NJPAC, NYLA, BAM Fisher, and collaborations or commissions from Rioult, Taylor 2, Heidi Latsky, Carolyn Dorfman Dance Company, Ballet Vero Beach, DanceLabNY, Konverjdans, and more.

BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance presents Continually Healing

This work explores the distant meeting of bodies and focus to reflect internal and external struggle and finding solace while taking action.

Teresa Fellion founded BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance in 2011, after choreographing independently since 2004. BodyStories brings a wealth of arts activism experience to each work created with community partners, and has performed at Baryshnikov Arts Center, Jacob's Pillow, The Public Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Ailey Citigroup Theater, Bryant Park, BDF Edinburgh EICC, Gibney Dance, City Center, Dixon Place, Naropa, Merce Cunningham Theatre, Dance Complex, Southampton Cultural Center, Triskelion Arts, and in concert with Phish.

Claire Porter / PORTABLES presents Tour Guide and Sexy Grammar

Tour Guide portrays a museum docent leading her group inside out history.

Sexy Grammar is a librarian's attempt at seducing and embodying grammar.

Claire Porter is a writer, dancer and choreographer who has performed in Scotland, Germany, Holland, Latvia, Korea, India and in the U.S. at The American Dance Festival, Lucille Ball Comedy Festival, Bates Dance Festival, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, Florida Dance Festival, The Yard on Martha's Vineyard and for many universities. Porter, a Guggenheim Fellow, has received Awards from The NEA, NJ State Council on the Arts, NewMusicUSA, and Mid-Atlantic Foundation. Her current one-woman shows are: Namely, Muscles, Glamour Grammar and The Portables.

CoreDance Contemporary presents Where the Small Changes Lie

This piece is a movement-based human exploration of the evolutionary process which questions if accumulative, inherited variations occur by chance or by design.

CoreDance Contemporary is an Australian modern dance company residing in New York City. Founded by Artistic Director Rebecca McCormac in 2011, the mission of "CORE" is to empower the female voice by merging artistry and athleticism through dance. CoreDance has been presented at APAP, The ODC Theatre San Francisco, The Dairy Arts Center Boulder, The ArtsHub Colorado, Wake Forest Dance Festival North Carolina, The Dance Complex Boston, CHI Movement Arts Center Philadelphia & The Actors Fund Arts Center, to name a few.

Jodie Randolph Dance presents Falling

Jodie Randolph Dance (founded 2012) is a nonprofit dance company built to share stories and cultivate community. JRD designs classes, choreography, and movement workshops that foster an inclusive environment for participants to converse and connect. Under the leadership of Jodie Randolph, JRD's work navigates the complexities of the human experience while celebrating diverse perspectives.

