Pennsylvania Representatives Join Growing Support For Save Our Stages Act

The bi-partisan relief bill to assist independent venues through the pandemic now has 147 co-sponsors.

Since the Save Our Stages Act was introduced in July, bipartisan Congressional support has continued to grow - even through the August Recess. Representatives Brendan Boyle, Matt Cartwright, Michael Doyle, Dwight Evans, Brian Fitzpatrick, Connor Lamb and Susan Wild are among the 147 U.S. Senators and Representatives who have signed on as co-sponsors of the legislation to date, which is aimed at providing relief to independent live venues, promoters and festivals across the nation have been shuttered with no revenue and high overhead since March with no timeline for reopening.

When asked if the shutdown were to last six months or longer with no meaningful federal assistance, 90% of The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) members said they would be forced to fold forever.

Introduced in the Senate by Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and in the House by Representatives Peter Welch (D-VT) and Roger Williams (R-TX-25), the Save Our Stages Act provides vital support for independent live music venues that have lost nearly 100% of their revenue since the pandemic began in March, yet have enormous fixed overhead with rent / mortgages, insurance, taxes and utilities still due.

"The State Theatre Center for the Arts and all members of NIVA are thankful for the support of these 7 Representatives. The Board of Directors, Staff, Members and Patrons applaud the recognition of the financial issues of theaters and concert halls across the United States."

"Our members expected resolution in July and have held out past their breaking points borrowing or scraping together anything they could until Congress makes a decision, but there is no further to go," Dayna Frank, president of NIVA and CEO of First Avenue Productions in Minneapolis. "Businesses will be closed, and homes will be lost if Congress doesn't take immediate action. We need action now."

"Texas is home to a number of historic and world-class small entertainment venues, many of which remain shuttered after being the first businesses to close," said Sen. Cornyn. "The culture around Texas dance halls and live music has shaped generations, and this legislation would give them the resources to reopen their doors and continue educating and inspiring Texans beyond the coronavirus pandemic."

"Our local concert halls, theatres, and places of entertainment, like First Avenue in Minneapolis where Prince famously performed, have inspired generations by showcasing extraordinary talent," Sen. Klobuchar said. "This legislation would help ensure that small entertainment venues can continue to operate and serve our communities for years to come."

Since the launch of https://www.saveourstages.com, nearly 2 million letters of support have been sent by fans and constituents in all 50 states. In June, more than 600 artists - including Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, Mavis Staples, Lady Gaga, André 3000, Coldplay, Willie Nelson, Jerry Seinfeld and Billie Ellish - sent a letter to Congress advocating on behalf of NIVA.

