Penguin Random House Audio To Produce Live Audiobook Recording Of DAVID DEAN BOTTRELL MAKES LOVE

Penguin Random House Audio will produce a live audiobook recording of actor David Dean Bottrell's one-man storytelling show, David Dean Bottrell Makes Love (Random House Audio; on sale February 11, 2020). Bottrell's performance features funny and poignant true love stories from his own life as a gay man living in New York and Los Angeles and working in the entertainment industry. The audiobook edition will be recorded over two live performances in January at Dixon Place, combined with additional bonus material recorded in-studio.

Fans of the New York Times Modern Love column and podcast, The Moth podcast, and essayists like David Sedaris and John Hodgman will love Bottrell's witty, observant stories of navigating love, from tragic internet dates, to ill-advised affairs, the world's worst divorce, and a family that knows how to put the "fun" back into "fundamentalism."

"We've always wanted to experiment more with translating live recordings to audiobooks, and David's engaging storytelling made for the perfect opportunity," says Amanda D'Acierno, President and Publisher, Penguin Random House Audio.

Bottrell has had a decades-long career as a character actor, screenwriter, and acting teacher, appearing on Modern Family, The Blacklist, Longmire, Mad Men, Justified, True Blood, and Boston Legal, among many others. He is also the author of Working Actor: Breaking in, Making a Living, and Making a Life in the Fabulous Trenches of Show Business, a guide for aspiring actors (Ten Speed Press/Random House Audio, 2019).

David Dean Bottrell Makes Love originally premiered at LA's Comedy Central Stage in 2011 before multiple sold out runs at Rogue Machine and the Asylum Theatre, as well as an appearance at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. In 2019, Bottrell brought the show to New York for the first time for a series of performances at Dixon Place.

Bottrell says, "I was shocked when this funny little show about trying to understand love became such a cult hit, first in Los Angeles, and then in New York. I'm excited to share my stories with a new audience beyond the theater with the audiobook edition."

The stage production will return to New York and Los Angeles for select dates in February and March 2020 at the Triad Theater (dates and tickets here) and ACME Comedy Theater (dates and tickets here).





