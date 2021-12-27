Paul Taylor Dance Company Announces Changes to the Organization

The Paul Taylor Dance Company has announced additions to the organization. Jessica Ferretti and Austin Kelly have joined the world-renowned Company, and Michael Apuzzo and alumnus Richard Chen See will join the administrative team.



Jessica Ferretti is originally from Port Chester, New York. She started her dance training at Westchester Dance Academy. She graduated magna cum laude in 2019 from Marymount Manhattan College, where she performed works by Larry Keigwin, Jessica Lang, Michael Thomas, Loni Landon, Nancy Lushington, Pedro Ruiz, Chase Brock and Tito Del Saz. Ms. Ferretti attended the Paul Taylor Summer Intensives in 2016 and 2018 and the Martha Graham Intensive in 2017. She joined Taylor 2 in Fall 2019, and the Paul Taylor Dance Company in Summer 2021.

Austin Kelly is from Overland Park, Kansas where he began dancing at Jody Phillips Dance Company and later studied at the University of Hartford's The Hartt School where he graduated Summa Cum Laude earning a B.A. in Performing Arts Management with minors in Dance Performance and Business Management in 2021. Mr. Kelly has performed works by Paul Taylor, José Limón, August Bournonville, Lar Lubovitch, and Stephen Pier. While earning his degree, he simultaneously studied Mr. Taylor's style through The Taylor School's Winter Intensives, Summer Intensives, and virtual classes held during the Covid-19 pandemic. Austin danced with Alison Cook Beatty Dance after graduating and joined the Paul Taylor Dance Company in Fall 2021.

Ms. Ferretti made her debut performance at The Music Center, in Los Angeles, CA in August 2021. Mr. Kelly made his debut performance at The Oculus in New York City in September 2021.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jessica and Austin to the Taylor Company," said Artistic Director Michael Novak. "They are both dynamic and expressive artists who will make wonderful additions to our incredible Company."

Taylor Company Member Michael Apuzzo will have his final performances at the inaugural City Center Dance Festival in New York City from March 24-31, 2022. Following his performance, he will join the Development team at the Taylor Foundation as Development Specialist working to secure resources for the Company.

Michael Apuzzo grew up in North Haven, Connecticut. He studied Economics and Theater at Yale University, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 2005. Growing up in musical theater, he began his formal dance training in high school, then danced and choreographed in undergraduate companies. After being dance captain for an original production of Miss Julie choreographed by Peter Pucci, Mr. Apuzzo debuted professionally at the Yale Repertory Theater. He has since performed in numerous musicals at equity theaters across the country and in the National Tour of Twyla Tharp's Broadway show, Movin' Out. He is a second-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, author of Flying Through Yellow, certified personal trainer, and co-producer of the new Hamptons charity event Dancers For Good. He joined Paul Taylor Dance Company in Fall 2008.

Richard Chen See, who retired from PTDC in 2008, joins the organization Director of Worldwide Licensing and as a repetiteur of Mr. Taylor's dances.

He has staged Mr. Taylor's dances on renowned companies and schools around the world including Piazzolla Caldera on Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (2015) and Ballet San Jose (2014); Company B on Beijing Dance Academy (2013) and New Zealand School of Dance (2011); Roses on Rambert Dance Company (2011), and Airs on the New Zealand School of Dance (2009).

Mr. Chen See has been teaching modern and ballet technique classes/workshops and choreographing for more than thirty years. He is a Fulbright Specialist and holds an MFA from Hollins University/American Dance Festival, and he has remained integrally involved with dance and arts management in New York City working on advisory panels, consulting for arts organizations and serving on non-profit boards.

As a master teaching artist, Mr. Chen See served a core instructor for the Taylor Teen Ensemble and teaches Professional Level daily class at The Taylor School. He has led Taylor focused programs for Dance St. Louis (2015), Young Dancemakers Company (2014), New Orleans Ballet Association (2012), the American Dance Festival (2010 and 2011) and Taylor School Intensives (1998 to present). As a choreographer, his work has been commissioned and presented nationally around the USA.

The Taylor Foundation has a long history of recruiting alumni to support the Foundation because of their institutional knowledge and dedication to its mission. As announced earlier this year, Carolyn Adams was named Director of Education of the Taylor Foundation; Laura Halzack, who retired from the Company in 2019, is responsible for Digital and Social Content; and Amanda Stevenson, who retired from Taylor 2 in 2019, serves as the Taylor School Manager.