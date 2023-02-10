Paul Mescal Talks With BBC Radio 4: 'Theatre, in its Essence, is Grueling'

Paul Mescal in

A Streetcar Named Desire

In his first interview since his Oscar nomination Paul Mescal said he has always wanted to play the role of Stanley Kowalski.

Mescal gained rave reviews for his portrayal of Stanley in the latest stage version of A Streetcar Named Desire at the Almeida Theatre. BroadwayWorld said "Mescal stalks the space like a hungry predator, a lion on a hunt. He leans into this animalistic side of his character further, lowering himself on all fours as he reaches the final evolution of his abuse."

Mescal said that playing both the softer Connell in BBC's Normal People, to the toxic masculinity of Stanley is "equally satisfying to play because they require different muscles and creative energy".

He said "theatre, in its essence, is gruelling" and Rebecca Frecknall's version of Streetcar requires great physicality as the staging is so minimal. He said that he sometimes regrets his choice to make Stanley's physicality so pronounced by the time he got to the sixth show of the week.

Mescal spoke of his love for the stage, saying that its excitement is something that cannot be replaced. He remembers one of his drama teachers saying "You'll always return to the theatre cos everyone else will get sick of you."

Mescal spoke to BBC Radio 4 following his Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his role in Aftersun. He said the experience had been "overwhelming, especially for my family".

Speaking of his first experience on stage at Maynooth Post Primary where everyone was "forced" to audition for the school musical, he identifies that was the catalyst for his acting career. The musical in question was the first amateur production in Ireland of The Phantom Of The Opera.

A Streetcar Named Desire transfers to The Phoenix Theatre, from 20 March to 29 April 2023

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner