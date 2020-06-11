Paul McCartney Expresses Outrage Over Italy's Concert Tickets Refund Policy
Like many other musicians, Paul McCartney was forced to cancel many of the performances from his Freshen Up tour as a result of the pandemic. What he didn't know, was that concert-goers in Italy would not be refunded for those cancelations afterwards. Now, the music legend has opened up about his displeasure with the lack of action.
He writes on Facebook: "It is outrageous that those who have paid for their tickets are not getting their money back. Without the fans there would be no live entertainment. We strongly disagree with what the Italian government are doing ... the organiser of our shows must do the right thing here... We are all extremely disappointed the shows could not take place and this is a real insult to the fans."
McCartney gained worldwide fame as co-lead vocalist and bassist for the Beatles. His songwriting partnership with John Lennon remains the most successful in history. After the group disbanded in 1970, he pursued a solo career and formed the band Wings with his first wife, Linda, and Denny Laine.
McCartney is one of the most successful composers and performers of all time. He has written or co-written 32 songs that have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and as of 2009, had sales of 25.5 million RIAA-certified units in the United States. His honors include two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (as a member of the Beatles in 1988 and as a solo artist in 1999), 18 Grammy Awards, an appointment as a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 1965, and a knighthood in 1997 for services to music.
