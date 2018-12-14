Paul James To Star In MIXTAPE, the Netflix Musical Drama Series From SMASH Show Runner Josh Safran

Paul James has been cast as the new male lead opposite Jenna Dewan, Callie Hernandez and Madeline Stowe in "Mixtape," according to Deadline. The Netflix musical drama comes former Smash show runner Josh Safran, Annapurna Television, 20th Century FOX TV and FOX 21 TV Studios.

James takes over the role of Sam, who was played by Raul Castillo in the pilot which was set up at FOX last season. The pilot was then picked up to series by Netflix, and they announced taht the role of Sam would be recast. Sam is an aspiring songwriter, secret romantic and young widower who will do anything for his son.

Mixtape is a romantic musical drama that looks at the love stories connecting a diverse, disparate group of people in contemporary Los Angeles through the music that lives inside their hearts and minds.

Safran writes and executive produces with Annapurna's Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug.

James is best known for his roles on Hulu's The Path, He also starred in ABC Family's Greek and had a recurring role on TNT's The Last Ship. He'll can be seen next on National Geographic's The Hot Zone, an adaptation of the Richard Preston bestseller, in 2019.

Read the original article on Deadline.

Related Articles