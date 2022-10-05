PAUL FOR PETE To Release Globally in November

Renowned theatre director Paul Mason Barnes recounts his involvement in Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg's campaign for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination while traveling the country directing at regional theatres, Shakespeare festivals, and university training programs. Known as "the workingest director in America," Barnes writes of his experience diving into a ground-breaking political campaign, his success as a fundraiser and as a member of the Pete for America Arts Policy Advisory Committee (later, serving on Joe Biden's APAC). His memoir, subtitled (or, How I Became a Septuagenarian Fanboy), is also a guide to creating and managing a successful directing career as well as the author's journey as an openly gay man in the last half of the 20th/first quarter of the 21st centuries.

Called "An anthem to taking a chance," praise for Paul for Pete has been widespread among theatre and arts professionals (Bobby Steggert, Martin Moran, Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill, Elizabeth Stanley, Michael Kahn, Jim Volz, Sanford Robbins, Eric Booth, Kim LeMasters and others).

Published through Bookbaby, Inc., Barnes's memoir is currently available at www.paulforpete.com or through Bookbaby's "Bookshop" service and will be released globally in mid-November with audio version, read by the author, soon to follow. Barnes is currently developing a reduced version/extended reading of the book, available to schools and organizations beginning in December.

