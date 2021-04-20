Patti Murin, Colin Donnell Will Star in Hallmark's TO CATCH A SPY

Broadway spouses Patti Murin and Colin Donnell, along with "The Baker and the Beauty" actress Nathalie Kelley, have joined the cast of the upcoming Hallmark spy thriller "To Catch a Spy!"

The film will premiere June 20th on the Hallmark Channel.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the film kicks off when the newly renovated Hotel Optima in Malta has a grand reopening, and Chloe (Kelley) and her team from Destination Traveler magazine, which includes Sara (Murin), head over to cover the travel scene in Malta.

On her first night in Malta, Chloe overhears an altercation happening through the air vent of her hotel room and then sees someone fall to their death -- right past her hotel window. Chloe assists FBI agent Aaron (Donnell) working on the case, but will they catch the killer before the killer finds them?

Murin is best known for originating the role of Princess Anna in the 2018 Broadway musical "Frozen." She originated the title role in "Lysistrata Jones" in 2012. Among other roles in regional and other stage productions, she played Glinda in the first national tour of "Wicked" (2012-2013).

Donnell's Broadway credits include Violet, Anything Goes, and Jersey Boys.